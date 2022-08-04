Brighton & Hove Albion: Karbownik heads off to Germany

Michal Karbownik has joined Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “Michal spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and this is another good opportunity for him to gain some vital first-team experience.

“Michal is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and we will watch his progress in Germany closely. We wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Karbownik joined us from Legia Warsaw in October 2020 and made his Albion debut in February 2021, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The versatile 21-year-old made his second Albion appearance in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last August, before joining Olympiacos later that month, where he made 19 appearances for the Greek champions.

Karbownik has also played three times for Poland’s senior side, most recently in his country’s 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.