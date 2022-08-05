Brighton councillor expelled by Labour gives initial response
A Brighton councillor who has been thrown out of the Labour Party has given his initial response to his expulsion in a post on Facebook.
Councillor Nick Childs, one of two Brighton and Hove councillors to have been ejected from the party, wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to report that I have been expelled from the Labour Party of which I have been a member for 31 years.
“The purported reason is that I liked a Facebook group that was apparently linked to a proscribed left-wing organisation.
“I was unaware of the group, its existence and I am certainly not a member, nor supporter, of this or any other faction.
“The real reason for my expulsion is, I suspect, that I am a democratic socialist and environmentalist who refuses to toe the party line when it comes to inequality and climate change and representing my residents.
“I will post a full statement in due course.
“You can keep contacting me about local issues as I intend to remain a councillor working my hardest, as always, for the ward of Queen’s Park that I love so much.”
Labour has also expelled Councillor Anne Pissaridou, who represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council.
She said: “I am taking legal advice in respect of appealing the decision and do not have any further comment to make at this time.”
Both were elected in May 2019 although Councillor Pissaridou previously served as a councillor for Wish ward in Hove for four years from 2011 to 2015.
Is this the same councillor Nick Childs who opposes private schools, free schools and academies whilst also sending his own child to *checks notes* Roedean.
With that level of hypocrisy he could join the Greens
Cllr Childs should have gracefully gone after it was discovered his daughter attended a very expensive Private School. No shame in this for many but blatant hypocrisy from his left wing stand point. At least he is apparently a decent ward councilor. Unfortunately Cllr Pissadorou has been my ward councilor in both Wish and now North Portslade and is utterly useless and non visible locally add to that she instigated the calamitous OSR temporary cycle lane and the lack of planning around her pesticide ban and she really will go down as one of the worst Labour Councilors in living memory.