The Pope must dive – England keeper thwarts excellent Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

England keeper Nick Pope made fabulous saves from Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana to deny Albion all three points as Albion also had two chances inches away from being over the line – last weeks hero Pascal Gross missed a late sitter after brilliant work by the super impressive Albion substitute Kaoru Mitoma who thrilled the Amex on his debut……

