BREAKING NEWS

The Pope must dive – England keeper thwarts excellent Albion

Posted On 13 Aug 2022 at 5:06 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

England keeper Nick Pope made fabulous saves from  Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana to deny Albion all three points as Albion also had two chances inches away from being over the line – last weeks hero Pascal Gross missed a late sitter after brilliant work by the super impressive Albion substitute Kaoru Mitoma who thrilled the Amex on his debut……

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com