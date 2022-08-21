BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 3 – West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls travel to the happy hunting ground that is the London Stadium and are unchanged for the third Premier League match in succession.

New signing Pervis Estupinan and want away Neal Maupay are among those on the bench for the Seagulls, along with Kaoru Mitoma who dazzled on his brief debut against Newcastle United.

Albion start in 9th place, with four points from a possible six so far.

West Ham are in 19th – with only Manchester United below them on goal difference. Both sides failed to pick up a point from their opening two matches.

