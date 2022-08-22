Mid Sussex Music & Ale Festival is back for August Bank Holiday

The Mid Sussex Music & Ale Festival will be happening at Mid Sussex Music Hall Hassocks on 26th, 27th and 28th August.

Brighthelmstone Promotions is celebrating 10 years of its first Americana Festival ‘Palmfest’ at The Palmeira in Hove. Acts at the first festival included Bap Kennedy as well as Peter Bruntnell and The Dreaming Spires (also celebrating 10 years for ‘Brothers In Brooklyn‘). Both these acts feature at this year’s Mid Sussex & Ale Festival at Mid Sussex Music Hall (Hassocks Hotel is at the foot of the South Downs in Hassocks train station car park only 9 minutes on the train from Brighton and 51 minutes from London.

This is the 3rd festival at Brighthelmstone’s new home Mid Sussex Music Hall. It would have been our fifth if the global pandemic hadn’t changed our plans. The music takes place in a 220 capacity hall and the Ale is served in a tent at the side of the venue.

The focus on this festival is to support UK Americana, with some additional very special guest acts from the USA.

Friday 26th August line-up (Doors: 5:30pm):

Andrew Combs (USA)

Signed to Internationally renowned label Loose Music, showcasing new album ‘Sundays’ out on 19th August 2022.

“..A more sophisticated Harry Nilsson-like groove, but still keeping those Music City roots” – Mojo.

Whitney Rose (USA)

Whitney Rose is an award winning internationally lauded and critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter whose music bends genres and transcends international boundaries. Since 2016 Rose has performed over 600 shows and gained international recognition for her music and live performances. In 2016 Rose won the ECMA Award for ‘Country Album of the Year’. In 2019 she won ‘Honky Tonk Female of the Year’ at The Ameripolitan Awards.

Ags Connolly

One of the finest Country voices in the UK.

“Modern day traditionalism of the very, very best kind” – Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2.

Native Harrow

A haunting duo, originally from the USA and now based in Sussex.

“Classy Folk-Rock Duo flip from Artsy 1960’s Pop to Psychedelic Gospel with an enviable elegance” – The Guardian.

Simon Stanley Ward

Witty and upbeat. The perfect act to kick-start the festival.

Saturday 27th August line-up (Doors: 11:30 am)

Robert Vincent Band

A multi award winning Americana Artist who headlined the Bob Harris ‘Old Grey Whistle Test’ show on BBC 2 a couple of years ago.

“He’s The Real Deal” – Bob Harris OBE (BBC RADIO 2)

“A Phenomenal Spiritual Listen” – Sunday Times Album Review.

Special Guest TBA

Diana Jones (USA)

Immense New York based folk singer, who has been nominated for International Folk Awards. With her new release, ‘Song To A Refugee’, Diana Jones brings her signature brand of storytelling to the worldwide refugee crisis. The UK’s Guardian/Observer calls Song To A Refugee “a record for our time.” This powerful song cycle reflects renewed empathy for, and common cause with the plight of refugees. “None of us know where our footsteps will fall,” Jones suggests.

Treetop Flyers

Upbeat sun-tinged Americana with sprinklers of The Faces.

“…effortlessly captures the spirit of late-1960s west coast pop-rock: the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. You’d never guess they were from London…” – The Guardian.

The Delta Bell

The Self Help Group

An amazing Hassocks based talent who have had Radio 2 airplay.

Ian Roland

A great guitar player and Hassocks resident kicks off the day.

M.Butterfly

Based in Brighton and a great supporter of Brighthelmstone.

Sunday 28th August line-up (Doors:12 Noon)

Peter Bruntnell

Peter Bruntnell played at the very first Brighthelmstone show and is one of the UK’s finest songwriters.

“One of the finest songwriters in Britain” – The Independent

“His songs should be taught in schools” – NME

“One of England’s best kept musical secrets” – Rolling Stone.

The Dreaming Spires

We are delighted The Dreaming Spires are celebrating 10 years of the amazing ‘Brothers In Brooklyn’ debut.

“… the most thrilling country rock debut album since Big Star” **** (4 Stars) – Q

Magazine

“…it’s clever, fresh-faced, melodic and it believes.” **** (4 Stars) Independent on Sunday.

Dan Russell

Hassocks resident Dan showcases his latest album ‘The South Rising’ with a full band. His latest release has led to a nomination for artist of the year at UK Country Radio.

Anya Louise

Sussex based Anya writes highly poignant original songs and is one for fans of Lana Del Ray. Anya is an artist to watch.

Si Genaro

A talented multi-instrumentalist, who has a unique voice.

Fat Country Ted

Raucous fun to kick off the Sunday.

Big Reference

Venue Address:

Hassocks Hotel – Mid Sussex Music Hall – Station Approach East, Hassocks, BN6 8HN

Tickets:

Weekend tickets start at only £49 and day tickets range from £13 to £27. Sunday is a Music Venue Trust Revive Live day and you can get a buy one get one free ticket if a National Lottery ticket is shown on the door.

Tickets available HERE.

About Brighthelmstone:

Brighthelmstone presents the very best in Americana and Roots from around the world.

It was founded in Brighton by James and Amy Walker in 2011.

Brighthelmstone has presented UK shows for the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Hiss Golden

Messenger, Jason Isbell, Pokey LaFarge, Yola, Turnpike Troubadours and many more.

www.brighthelmstonepromotions.co.uk