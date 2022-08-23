‘Heavens Above’ The Style Councillors ‘Shout To The Top’ at ‘This is The Modern World’ concert

THE STYLE COUNCILLORS – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 20.8.22

Saturday evening saw The Style Councillors take to a very crowded stage at St Peter’s Church as part of the ‘This is The Modern World’ exhibition.

The Style Councillors are the world’s one and only tribute to The Style Council. They were formed in 2013 by Darren Fletcher (who takes on Paul Weller’s role on stage) and Steve Hayes (as Mick Talbot). To make up the rest of the core Style Council lineup, they were joined by Dani Clay (as Dee C. Lee) and Craig Read (as Steve White). As with the original Style Council, The Councillors were supplemented by additional musicians. On Saturday at St Peter’s Church, they were joined onstage by a 4-piece brass section, (who I understand used to be in Bad Manners), a percussionist, a bass guitarist and a second backing singer. (Apologies to any band members, if I’ve missed any.)

In some ways it was rather fitting that the large crowd gathered for this concert were treated to several The Jam hits while waiting for the Style Councillors to come on stage. No complaints from the Paul Weller devotees there on Saturday.

The Style Councillors’ set did have a very lively start with ‘Internationalist’. There were several highlights in their set, most notably better-known hits around the time from The Style Council’s first two albums, ‘Café Bleu’ and ‘Our Favourite Shop’. Even without a Tracie Young in The Councillors, the Style Council’s debut single ‘Speak Like A Child’ was a particular high point of the evening for me.

Even with the host of band members, there were some notable individual performances. The two backing singers grew throughout the set and their duet on ‘Paris Match’ taking a verse each was good. Also deserving a mention were the saxophonist, Tony Ardin, especially on ‘You’re The Best Thing’, and the percussionist, Dan Mullins, who set the tempo at the start of most songs.

Although I felt the overall band’s performance could’ve moved up a gear or two after a promising start. There was a similar delivery throughout most of their set. Also, the more political songs, such as ‘Walls Come Tumbling Down’ and those associated with Weller’s Red Wedge connection lacked the attack and cutting edge I remember.

The second backing singer joined the mass of musicians on stage for the second song ‘Here’s One That Got Away’. With two microphone stands at the front of the stage pointed out towards the audience, it could be claimed there were many more vocalists in the crowd as well as those on stage. It was a very lively audience, who played their part in creating a good atmosphere dancing and singing along to their favourite songs.

Not surprisingly the numbers in the audience dancing did drop-off slightly towards the end of the main set with the lesser-known songs. Maybe some others had also discovered the sound quality was better towards the back of the church than at the front of the stage.

It was virtually a given that the show wouldn’t finish with ‘Hanging On To A Memory’ at the end of the main set, but a big hit. And with energy levels restored, normal service and dancing returned for the encore, especially the final song ‘Walls Come Tumbling Down’.

Overall, it was a good evening’s entertainment with the vast majority, if not all, of the audience totally engaged from start to finish. The Style Councillors were a fitting tribute to Weller’s time with The Style Council among the mod revival acts of the exhibition on other evenings.

Current members of The Style Councillors are:

Darren Fletcher – Vocals & Guitars

Dani Clay – Vocals

Steve Hayes – Vocals & Hammond Organ

Craig Read – Drums

Alex Carter – Bass Guitar

Keith High – Piano & Keyboards

Dan Mullins – Percussion

Trevor Irving – Trumpet

Tony Ardin – Saxophones

Dave Welton – Trombone

The Style Councillors’ setlist:

‘Internationalists’

‘Here’s One That Got Away’

‘Luck’

‘Fairy Tales’

‘Heavens Above’

‘You’re The Best Thing’

‘Money Go Round’

‘Paris Match’

‘Down In The Seine’

‘Mick’s Blessings’

‘Whole Point’

‘Ever Had It Blues’

‘Shout To The Top’

‘Long Hot Summer’

‘Speak Like A Child’

‘Ever Changing Moods’

‘Man Of Great Promise’

‘A Solid Bond In Your Heart’

‘Big Boss Groove’

‘Hanging On To A Memory’

(encore)

‘Lodgers (Or She Was Only A Shopkeeper’s Daughter)’

‘Headstart For Happiness’

‘Walls Come Tumbling Down’

​www.thestylecouncillors.com