All Star Chef & Music line-up appearing in Preston Park, Brighton

The biggest foodie event of the year is coming to Brighton! ‘Pub In The Park’ will be rolling into Preston Park on 16th – 18th September, with a whole host of superstar chef talent set to whet your appetite.

From some of the biggest names in cooking to awesome local talent, the line-up of 20 incredible chefs is not one to miss. Just added to the unforgettable line-up is the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars – the iconic Marco Pierre White! Marco will be co-hosting Saturday afternoon at the festival as well as holding exclusive Q&A’s and meeting and greeting foodie fans. Hosting alongside Marco across the three day festival will be legendary Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge and celebrity chef and presenter of Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Simon Rimmer. If that wasn’t enough, fashion model turned pub proprietor Jodie Kidd will also be serving up dishes from her award winning pub.

As well as the all-star chef line up already revealed for the anticipated event, a whole host of standout talent had just been announced! Joining Tom Kerridge, king of Indian cuisine Atul Kochhar and iconic duo The Tanner Brothers as they cook up a storm on the Miele Chef Demo Stage will be winner of Great British Menu Lisa Goodwin Allen, up and coming chef and face of M&S Food’s Chris Baber, awesome plant-based chef and recipe developer Sophie Gordon and more.

The excitement doesn’t end there as an amazing line-up of local legends from unique Brighton, Hove and Sussex restaurants will be sharing their top tips as they join the stage too. From cooking up hearty Italian goodness with Jamie Halsall, Head Chef at the ever popular Cin Cin and seafood delights from Peter White at iconic Brighton champagne and oyster bar Riddle and Finns, to MasterChef champion and local chef proprietor of three stand out Sussex restaurants, Kenny Tutt from the delicious Ox Block, and Pete Dantanus, Head Chef at mouth-watering Brighton restaurant and latest addition to the Coal Shed group Burnt Orange, the chefs will all be cooking up a smorgasbords of culinary wonders across the Milele Chef Demo Stage and The Firepit.

Bringing the heat from its debut at the sell-out Marlow & Chiswick shows last summer, The Firepit will be the one-stop shop for sizzling cooking sessions. Hosted by the coolest chef around Adam Purnell AKA Shropshire Lad, The Firepit will see even more stellar chefs added to the line-up such as trailblazing barbecue cook Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ, Simon Taylor (The Butcher), up and coming young chef Aston Prideaux plus more all cooking live on open flame.

Fancy yourself a BBQ hero? You’re in luck! Pub in the Park in partnership with the BBQ Magazine will be searching for the ultimate BBQ Champion in an exclusive competition. On Friday 16th September, four teams of two will battle it out over the coals to create a classic BBQ dish set impress top food and drink judges Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Andy Clarke and Adam Purnell. The winners will receive an incredible prize package from South Lodge and Woodfire Estates so be sure to get your entry in by 2nd September.

For the full list of chefs joining Pub in the Park Brighton, please visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/brighton/chefs

For full details on Pub in the Park’s BBQ Hero competition, please visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/brighton/whats-on/live-cooking/bbq-hero-competition

Tickets on sale now at www.pubintheparkuk.com

Ready to party?

The ‘Pub In The Park’ chart-topping music line-up is the perfect way to end your day. Check out who’s on the bill!

*Friday 16th September (Evening):

The Human League

Soul II Soul Soundsystem

Russell Small

*Saturday 17th September (Afternoon):

Melanie C

Toploader

Lucy Munden

*Saturday 17th September (Evening):

Basement Jaxx (DJ set)

Stereo MC’s

TBA

*Sunday 18th September (Lazy Sunday):

Gabrielle

Dodgy

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

Two Weeks In Nashville

Across the weekend, enjoy tunes from House DJ Zerya.

(*Please note line-ups are subject to change).

Tickets options pubintheparkbrighton.seetickets.com/tour/pub-in-the-park