Brighton College students set new GCSE record

Brighton College students set a new GCSE record, with more than a thousand grade 9s – the top grade – between them.

The last time public exams were held, Brighton College was the top co-educational school in England and was named UK School of the Decade by the Sunday Times.

The school said: “This year, in keeping with their exceptional A-level results last week, the GCSE results are even better, with over 1,000 9s obtained by pupils.”

And, the school said, 77 children received 9s and 8s (equivalent to A*) in every single subject.

Head master, Richard Cairns, said: “Given the difficulties faced by these children during two lockdowns, it is remarkable to see so many pupils achieving even more than they might have anticipated. I really am delighted for them.”

Among those celebrating is Miles Waterworth, 16, the current under-17 800m British champion.

Miles gained top grades in his GCSEs, with a remarkable nine 9s – in further maths, biology, chemistry, design and technology (DT), English language, history, maths, music, physics – and two 8s, in English literature and French.

Miles has had a triumphant year, having been well supported by the strong co-ordination between the school and his club, Brighton Phoenix.

Over the summer he stormed to victory at the English Schools Athletics Championships, where he qualified to represent England at the SIAB Championships (Schools International Athletic Board) in Belfast.

And in Belfast, he then won his age category and became the 800m champion.

In January this year, while revising for his GCSEs, he broke the 800m record in the South East of England Athletic Association’s indoor meeting whilst securing gold. The previous record had stood for 10 years – and he beat it by 2.1 seconds.

He also won a further National title with gold at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in February.

Miles said: “I was quite surprised with my results but very happy. I’m now going to go into Brighton College Sixth Form to study four A levels and continue with my athletics.”

Srimukhi Kalakonda, also 16, triumphed over thyroid cancer, having had the life-threatening condition diagnosed last summer.

She had surgery in August last year and has spent the past school year receiving treatment while continuing her GCSE studies. She received her diagnosis just two weeks after her father received a cancer diagnosis.

Today, she has secured exceptional results, with two 9s (English literature and theatre studies), four 8s (biology, chemistry, maths, physics) and one 7 (English language).

Head of year Chris Fowler said: “Sri has been absolutely incredible this year. She’s the heart and soul of her year group, and has inspired friends and teachers with her determination and strength. We’re so proud of her – she absolutely deserves these results.”

Sri said: “I am so happy! I really can’t believe it. It is better than anything I could have imagined. I’m excited to be joining all my friends next week in Sixth Form at Brighton College.”

Her father said: “It’s been a very tough time for the family, with Sri being diagnosed two weeks after my cancer diagnosis, and only one week before the school year started. But she has been incredible – we are so, so proud of her achievements.”