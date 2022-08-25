Brighton Girls head teacher commends students for ‘superb’ GCSE results

Students at Brighton Girls, an independent girls’ school, were celebrating their “superb” GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

Brighton Girls said that 69 per cent were awarded grades 9 to 7 while 20 per cent of all grades were the top grade 9.

Head teacher Rosie McColl said: “I am delighted by these GCSE results – they reflect the academic brilliance of this talented year group and are a just reward for hard work, high standards and excellent preparation.

“Our GCSE candidates have triumphed. We are very proud of everything they have achieved, both in and out of the classroom.

“As ever, in addition to these superb results, our students have used their talents to enrich our community.”

Those receiving their GCSE results today included students who took lead roles in the school production of Bugsy Malone, students who turned up to help at the water station and Mini-Mile events during Brighton Marathon Weekend and individuals who have represented the county in swimming and cricket.

Among those celebrating their results today, six achieved a clean sweep of straight grade 9 and 8s.

They were Isabella Hawkins Curley (nine grade 9 and an 8 in further maths), Freya Michael (six grade 9 and three grade 8), Olivia Duddy (eight grade 9, one grade 8 and one grade 7), Summer Baldwin (four grade 9 and five grade 8), Kaia Pattenden (five grade 9 and five grade 8) and Emile Sloan (two grade 9 and seven grade 8).