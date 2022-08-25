Roedean head praises GCSE students for best results despite pandemic setbacks

Roedean head master Oliver Blond praised Year 11 students today after their strong results belied a secondary education seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with lockdowns and the switch to virtual learning.

Teens at the school managed to achieved some of the most successful grades in the school’s history this year despite national uncertainty around exams, regular disruptions to in-school learning and unprecedented upheaval.

The school said that 47.4 per cent of all grades were 9s, 85.3 per cent were 7 to 9 and 40 pupils achieved seven or more 9s while ten girls were awarded 10 or more 9s.

Mr Blond said: “Some 1,260 GCSEs were taken and 597 were grade 9s. Not only are these results unprecedented, but this is the school’s largest ever cohort, with over 130 students, underlining the students’ strength in depth.

“On behalf of Roedean, I would like to congratulate this year group, who we know have had their education over the last two years heavily disrupted by covid.

“Given that context, they have performed exceptionally well, and shown remarkable determination, dedication, and resilience.

“But it is important to remember that it isn’t just examination results which matter, of course.

“The fact that two members of this year group swam in the cross-Channel relay in the middle of their exams is an example of how rounded Roedean students are.

“And there are also very many examples of exceptional commitment to sport, dance, drama, art, music and community activities across this year group.

“They have really shown that it is possible to contribute widely while achieving their aspirations.”