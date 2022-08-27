Lifeboat crew responds to ‘false alarm’ flare fired near Brighton Marina

The RNLI Brighton lifeboat launched yesterday (Friday 27 August) just before 9.20pm after several 999 reports that a red distress flare had been fired close to the entrance to Brighton Marina.

The volunteer crew – as well as members of Newhaven and Shoreham coastguard teams – found no one in distress in the area.

The RNLI said: “It was established that flares had been fired from the shore and any persons had left the area.”

Lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen said: “At least 12 volunteers had their Friday night disrupted due to this reckless act.

“Flares are a means of calling for help at sea and there will always be a response to reports.”

The crew returned to the Marina lifeboat station at 10.30pm.

The RNLI added: “It is important to remember marine distress flares are not fireworks and if used incorrectly can be extremely dangerous.

“If you see a red flare along the coast, or at sea, you should always dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”