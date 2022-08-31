Speed limit looks likely to be cut on busy Brighton road

Neighbours are “delighted” that a draft traffic order has been published which, if ratified, could reduce the speed limit on their busy road.

Residents in Wilson Avenue, in east Brighton, surveyed more than 100 neighbours, asking them if they would like the speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph outside their homes.

Many were concerned about the high number of accidents on the road, which Sussex Police describe as “semi-rural” with houses on the west side and Sheepcote Valley to the east.

Campaigner Harry Butler led a deputation to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in June, after 60 of the 75 people who responded backed the move.

He received support from Labour councillor Nancy Platts, who represents East Brighton ward, and Green councillor Steve Davis, who chairs the committee.

And last Friday (26 August) a draft traffic order to reduce the speed limit was posted on the council’s website. Those for or against the order have until Friday 16 September to comment.

The reduced limit would come into force from a point 70 yards or 64 metres north of Vine Cross Road, to the north side of Marlow Road, where the limit currently drops to 30mph.

Mr Butler said: “There is a real sense of relief about the council’s decision to introduce this order as there is an abiding sense of fear that if the present, largely ignored, limit of 40mph was to continue, we would be witnessing another serious accident or a tragedy again.”

“I think many people were uncertain of how to appeal to the council but, with the help of our local councillor, Nancy Platts, we were guided through the procedures and are happy that the order is now being advertised – as they promised.

“We’re thankful to the committee chair Steve Davis who shared our concern that there should be a reduction.

“We’re asking as many residents as possible to respond to the order as it’s important for improving the safety and environment but also shows an interest in the local democratic process.”

He said that people had been impressed by the council’s democratic process which had allowed the residents’ submissions to be heard.

At the meeting in June, Mr Butler told councillors that bus drivers and residents who used the 21A bus route said that vehicles regularly sped past them at up to 100mph in the early hours.

According to the council, there have been 12 serious accidents in Wilson Avenue in the past three years, with one death and eight serious injuries.

Sussex Police said that the limit was “appropriate” but Councillor Davis said that, as a driving instructor, he felt that the road suited a 30mph limit and pushed the project forward.

When he backed the request for a traffic order, Councillor Davis told residents that they were “pushing at an open door” with him.

He said: “There is an absolute difference between a street and a road. A road is a divide. Think of Falmer or Ditchling Road, which takes a car from one place to another.

“A street is a place where people live and work and play. You live in a street. It is not a road.”

Councillor Platts said that Wilson Avenue was “like a river” because it was hard to cross to reach the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre and East Brighton Park.

She said: “I’d like to thank local people for taking action to slow traffic and save lives.

“The proposed reduction to 30mph in Wilson Avenue is welcome news and my greatest wish is that it eliminates the kind of horrific accidents residents have witnessed on this road.

“My thanks are extended to Councillor Steve Davis for taking this issue seriously and finding a welcome solution. I hope that Sussex Police will support local people.”

Wilson Avenue will keep the 40mph limit from north of Vine Cross Road to Warren Road.

To comment on the traffic order, click here and search for TRO-28-2022 or email TROcomment@brighton-hove.gov.uk, quoting TRO-28-2022.

Alternatively, comments can be sent in writing, quoting the reference TRO-28-2022, to the Executive Director for Economy, Environment and Culture, Brighton and Hove City Council, Parking Design and Implementation, Room G40, Hove Town Hall, Norton Road, Hove, BN3 3BQ.