Council grants drinks licence for Brighton Christmas Market

The council has granted a drinks licence for the Brighton Christmas Market which is due to run for five weeks from mid-November.

The market organiser, E3 Events, from Hove, plans to include two bars at the market which will run from St Peter’s Church to the top end of Valley Gardens, Brighton.

Stallholders will be able to sell sealed bottles of drinks at the market which is due to open on Friday 18 November and run until Christmas Eve on Saturday 24 December.

The decision was reached after a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Friday 12 August.

The panel of three councillors sat to hear a neighbour’s objection on the grounds of noise and public nuisance after complaints last year.

There were no objections from Sussex Police and the council’s licensing team after E3 Events agreed to extensive conditions. The agreement followed a “debrief” after last year’s market – and extensive consultation before this year’s application.

The promoter, David Hill, the managing director of E3 Events, said that lessons were learnt about noise and drink sales from the first Christmas market last year.

He said that a specialist German Christmas market company had been hired to help supply chalet stalls for mainly hard surfaces this year.

Mr Hill said that the land in Victoria Gardens did not suit a winter event – and some councillors and residents complained that last year that part of the the site was left looking like a mudbath. Any damaged grass areas would be returfed, he said.

Measures were also being considered to ensure sealed bottles of alcohol were not consumed at the market. Shopping bags could be sealed after purchase – and there could even be a shopping collection service so that customers could pick up their purchases when leaving the area.

The panel said in its decision letter: “We have carefully considered this time-limited application. It is a much scaled-down version of last year’s event, organised by the same operator, at which there were no issues of drunkenness.

“Noise issues were attended to promptly and robust arrangements will be in place this year to manage noise.

“Other robust policies for alcohol and drugs will also be in place. We are reassured about the level of engagement with residents.

“While we recognise the objector’s concerns around noise and public nuisance, we consider that a combination of the measures outlined above should ensure that there is no negative cumulative impact.”

The fairground is not due to return this year although the big wheel should be back. And after feedback about fencing last year, this time only the bar areas will be fenced off.