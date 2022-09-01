No change in Potter’s mindset as Andone leaves Albion for good

Romania international Florin Andone has left Brighton and Hove Albion after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old joined the club in 2018 and made 30 appearances, scoring six goals.

Andone played and scored in Graham Potter’s first game in charge at Watford in August 2019.

He looked to have formed a good partnership with Neal Maupay, also now departed.

But a rush of blood led to a straight red card in the next match of that season against Southampton – and Andone never kicked a competitive ball for Albion again.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “Florin’s been a good professional and, following some tough injuries, he’s worked really hard to get back to his best.

“Now he wants to play regularly but we can’t give him that opportunity. With this in mind we’ve reached an agreement that suits all parties.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Romania international’s most notable Albion moment came in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace when he ran the length of the pitch before slotting home.

He also netted vital goals in back-to-back wins against Huddersfield, six points in the 2018-19 season that would ultimately go a long way to maintaining Albion’s Premier League status.