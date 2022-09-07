Brighton Jazz Festival announces return

After the storming success of the 2021 relaunch, the popular Brighton Jazz Festival will be returning to our city from Thursday 29th September to Sunday 2nd October.

The Brighton Jazz Festival will be bringing some of the UK’s finest jazz talent to perform in the location that captures the spirit of Brighton in all its quirky fun-loving glory – the world famous Palace Pier.

The four days will feature world class music from an amazing array of international jazz artists from the deep tradition to the cutting edge. The line-up features Grammy award winning trumpeter and composer Keyon Harrold (who will be headlining on Saturday), alongside some of the brightest stars of the UK jazz scene.

Brighton’s own saxophone superstar Julian Nicholas will be playing on Thursday and will feature Imogen Ryall on vocals. They will be exploring his rich catalogue of compositions which are steeped in the UK jazz tradition.

On Friday, the genre blending five-piece Pyjaen will be fearlessly fusing jazz, funk and hip hop into a potent party mix with their trademark raw energy, and the common objective of bringing people together in their love for music.

Saxophonist, composer and leading light of the London Jazz explosion, Chelsea Carmichael, will be backed by an all-star band on the Sunday. Chelsea has emerged with her own cutting edge take where Afro-jazz meets the Caribbean in an urban setting.

All Brighton Jazz Festival concerts take place in Horatios Bar at the end of the pier, with sweeping views across the coast.

Check out the full line-up and ticket details HERE.

www.brightonjazzfestival.co.uk