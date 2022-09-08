7 candidates who might become the next Brighton & Hove Albion manager after Potter

It is widely expected that Graham Potter will leave Brighton and Hove Albion and be appointed Chelsea manager later today (Thursday 8 September).

Tony Bloom will have almost certainly have had a shortlist of replacement candidates for a while.

But who could that include?

1) Brendan Rodgers is a name being linked with the potential vacancy at the Amex. The Ulsterman had a good go at winning the Premier League at Liverpool and did well at Celtic. Budget restrictions have had an impact on his tenure at Leicester this season so the father of the former controversial Albion midfielder Anton Rodgers may be tempted by the cash rich Seagulls.

2) Jose Mourinho, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss, is currently at Roma. Could the lure of the Premier League be too much for the “special one” to resist?

3) Sean Dyche kept Burnley up on a tight budget for years. He may not have the style of play that Albion fans want but he does grind out results and is available.

4) Angeles Postecoglou. The Australian coach and former coach of the Socceroos national team is now very much taking Celtic to new heights. It remains to be seen if he will want to swap the Champions League for Sussex.

5) Kjetil Knutson is the hottest property in Scandinavian football, taking the unfancied Bodo/Glimt to within a whisker of the Champions League group stages, ironically going out to Dinamo Zagreb, the team that cost Thomas Tuchel his job. He is unlikely to have the credentials that Bloom requires at this stage.

6) Mauricio Pochettino was also tipped for the Chelsea in some quarters. The former Southampton, Tottenham and PSG boss would be a major coup for the Albion but is an unlikely prospect.

7) Nathan Jones is doing well at Luton and loved by Seagulls fans. Has he been gone too long? The former Albion caretaker boss may not be quite ready for the world’s greatest league yet.

Scott Parker recently sacked by Bournemouth, current coach Bruno and Tuchel himself may also make the shortlist but are unlikely to land the role.

The dark horse maybe Lee Johnson. The former Albion midfielder is currently doing a good job at Hibernian.

Although, by lunchtime, Potter could possibly be linked with Liverpool job!