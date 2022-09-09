Brighton and Hove pays tribute to the Queen

Tributes to the Queen have been pouring in following the sad news of her death yesterday.

The Royal Pavilion was lit up in purple last night, just weeks after the same coloured lights had been used to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Flags across the city, including at Brighton and Hove town halls, are being flown at half mast.

Local politicians and dignitaries shared their memories of Queen Elizabeth and their reflections on her reign.

Hove MP Peter Kyle said: “Unceasing service to the very end.

“Queen Elizabeth II defined an era through duty, grace and dignity.

“She had a smile that could lift a nation and the words to steel us in difficult times.

“Tomorrow both Houses of Parliament will meet to pay tribute to her. I’ll be present in the Commons very aware of my responsibility to represent people across Hove, Portslade and Hangleton at such an important, historic moment.

“My thoughts are with King Charles and his family as they mourn their loss and prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas said: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the death of the Queen.

“At the heart of this country’s life for so long, she witnessed enormous change. I thank her for 70 years of tireless work and send my thoughts and prayers to her family at this difficult time.”

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle tweeted this morning: “I’m on my way to Parliament to represent the people of Kemptown and Peacehaven in remembering Queen Elizabeth II.

“I met her at a number of Commonwealth events and always found her to be skilful and witty, circulating and making everyone feel at ease.

“Thoughts with her family.”

Mayor of Brighton and Hove Lizzie Deane said: “I’m saddened to hear of the news from the Palace that Her Majesty the Queen has died. The Queen has been an icon of public service for decades.

“I add my recognition and appreciation for her lifelong dedication to the country we live in. Queen Elizabeth II found herself in the international spotlight from a young age and has lived through great change.

“At this historic time, we can reflect on the past and build for the future for the good of all in this country and further afield.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman said: “Her Majesty The Queen gave her whole life in service to the nation. Her commitment to duty over a reign of 70 years, is unparalleled and we mourn her passing deeply.

“Expressions of sympathy and appreciation are being shared around the globe, and I know that Her Majesty also touched the lives of many of us here in East Sussex. I reflect on her visits to the county and how much joy and delight these brought.

“My sincere condolences are with The Royal Family. I hope that during this time of mourning and loss, they are able to seek comfort in the deep admiration and affection in which we all held Her Majesty. Her deep faith and steadfast spirit live on among us.”

The leaders of the council’s political groups – the Greens’ Phélim Mac Cafferty, Labour’s Carmen Appich and John Allcock and the Conservatives’ Steve Bell, released a joint statement.

It said: “We join with people around the world in noting with sadness the announcement from the Palace. Queen Elizabeth II was our country’s longest reigning monarch and has shown remarkable dedication as the head of state over many decades.

“The Queen succeeded to the throne before any of the four of us were born and that’s true for most residents in our city. This is a historic moment that people will look back on, remembering when and where they heard the news.

“Queen Elizabeth II has given a life of dedication and service. As elected politicians. we recognise many people will be saddened by the news and wish to pay their respects.

“On behalf of Brighton & Hove, we send our condolences to the Royal Family and all who are affected by this sad news.”

A spokeswoman for Brighton and Hove Museums said: “We’re deeply saddened following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We have been fortunate to welcome her to the Royal Pavilion on several occasions in 1951, 1962 and 2001.

“We were happy to share the work we do with her and to show her around our historic former royal palace.

“We also owe her a great debt for her generosity and kindness in allowing us to display over 120 items from the Royal Collection Trust while Buckingham Palace was being restored.

“It was a huge pleasure for us to see items bought by George IV back in the Royal Pavilion after 170 years. We are also honoured to have a number of items on long-term loan from HM The Queen on display in the Royal Pavilion.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and those closest to her.”