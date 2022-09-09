Brighton events cancelled out of respect for the Queen

Events due to be held in Brighton and Hove over the next two weeks have been cancelled out of respect for the late Queen.

Pub in the Park, which was due to take place in Preston Park next weekend, has been postponed until at least next May.

Brighton and Hove City Council has called off its Autumn Arrival event at Stanmer Park on Sunday.

And all of Brighton and Hove Albion’s weekend fixtures, including the women’s team and under 21s team games, have been postponed.

Pub in the Park, which is touring the country featuring celebrity chefs and bands, said in a statement: “Following the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death yesterday we have made an important decision to rearrange our planned festival next week in Brighton.

“We don’t wish to promote and stage an event next weekend during a period of national mourning and in the days leading up to the funeral. We would prefer to give all involved time and space to grieve as they wish.

“Therefore we have decided to postpone this event to next year and have provisionally agreed to stage Pub in the Park Brighton on 5-7 May 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and help of Brighton & Hove City Council, who have shared in this decision with us.

“Our planned season finale will therefore become next year’s season opener, where we hope all our artists and chefs will be able to join us. All ticket holders and participants will be contacted in due course.

“We trust we have your support in this difficult decision.”

Brighton and Hove Albion said: “Our men’s first team game against Bournemouth, the women’s first team match at home to Aston Villa and our men’s under-21 fixture against Manchester City this weekend have all been postponed.

“Ticket information, including refund details, will be provided once the rescheduling dates and arrangements have been confirmed.”

Government guidance states: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”