Mayor prepares for proclamation of King Charles in Brighton and Hove

The proclamation of the new King will take place up and down the country on Sunday (11 September).

In Brighton and Hove, the mayor, Councillor Lizzie Deane, is to read the proclamation at 3pm from the north balcony of the Royal Pavilion.

This will follow the county proclamation, read by the High Sheriff of East Sussex at County Hall, in Lewes, at 1pm on Sunday.

A crowd is expected to gather for the proclamation in the Royal Pavilion Garden, with the historic announcement marking the start of the reign of King Charles III.

The tradition of the proclamation dates back centuries to before the era of modern communication.

Local announcements would usually be the first time when people could learn of the accession of a new monarch.

The council said: “In 2022, the proclamation offers an opportunity for our community to gather at this unique point in history as the reign of the longest-serving monarch of this country has ended and a new sovereignty has begun.”