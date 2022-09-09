BREAKING NEWS

Mayor prepares for proclamation of King Charles in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 09 Sep 2022 at 9:27 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The proclamation of the new King will take place up and down the country on Sunday (11 September).

King Charles

In Brighton and Hove, the mayor, Councillor Lizzie Deane, is to read the proclamation at 3pm from the north balcony of the Royal Pavilion.

This will follow the county proclamation, read by the High Sheriff of East Sussex at County Hall, in Lewes, at 1pm on Sunday.

A crowd is expected to gather for the proclamation in the Royal Pavilion Garden, with the historic announcement marking the start of the reign of King Charles III.

The tradition of the proclamation dates back centuries to before the era of modern communication.

Local announcements would usually be the first time when people could learn of the accession of a new monarch.

The council said: “In 2022, the proclamation offers an opportunity for our community to gather at this unique point in history as the reign of the longest-serving monarch of this country has ended and a new sovereignty has begun.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com