TUC postpones annual conference in Brighton

The TUC has postponed its annual conference after the death of the Queen.

The four-day congress was due to be held in Brighton from Sunday (11 September), with hundreds of union delegates due to attend.

But the gathering will now be rescheduled for a later date, the TUC said today (Friday 9 September).

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was due to address the conference on Tuesday.

The TUC said: “The general council sends our condolences to the King and the royal family on the death of the Queen and recognises her many years of dedicated service to the country.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

The football authorities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have called off all fixtures this weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion had been due to play their first match since the departure of head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea with the Seagulls visiting newly promoted Bournemouth.