BREAKING NEWS

TUC postpones annual conference in Brighton

Posted On 09 Sep 2022 at 7:44 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The TUC has postponed its annual conference after the death of the Queen.

The four-day congress was due to be held in Brighton from Sunday (11 September), with hundreds of union delegates due to attend.

But the gathering will now be rescheduled for a later date, the TUC said today (Friday 9 September).

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was due to address the conference on Tuesday.

The TUC said: “The general council sends our condolences to the King and the royal family on the death of the Queen and recognises her many years of dedicated service to the country.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

The football authorities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have called off all fixtures this weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion had been due to play their first match since the departure of head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea with the Seagulls visiting newly promoted Bournemouth.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com