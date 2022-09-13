Council loaned £10m despite solar farm investment concerns



Brighton and Hove City Council loaned £10 million to another local authority after concerns were raised about the massive investments it was making in a solar park company.

Thurrock Council is now being investigated by the Government due to its “exceptional level of financial risk and debt” after the company it loaned hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to went bust.

Concerns about the investments were first published in May 2020 by the Bureau of Investigate Journalism, whose three-year investigation has uncovered troubling details despite Thurrock council chiefs’ attempts to keep them secret.

It reported in July that the council could end up losing £200 million of the £655 million it loaned to Liam Kavanagh’s businesses – roughly the same as its annual budget.

However Brighton and Hove City Council, which is one of dozens of local authorities who have loaned nearly £1 billion to Thurrock, insists the loans are safe because they are Government-backed.

A council spokesman said: “Councils are ultimately government-backed. This means there is no risk of default. The loans will definitely be repaid.

“We were aware when we made the loans that concerns had been expressed about Thurrock’s financial situation.

“However, there was no risk that this would have any bearing on them repaying their loans.

“Even councils in severe financial difficulties always have to repay their loans.

“Croydon and Northamptonshire are two recent examples of this. They have faced financial problems but have always repaid their loans.”

Brighton and Hove City Council first loaned £5 million to Thurrock on 12 May, 2020 – just days before the Bureau of Investigative Journalism published their first report into the Essex council’s finances.

The loan was made via a mechanism called a short term deposit, and for a term of two years.

The council says this has been repaid – but on the day after was due, 12 May this year, Thurrock was loaned another £5 million, which is due to be repaid on 11 May next year.

In the meantime, a further £5 million was loaned, again as a short term deposit, in October 2021 and is due to be repaid next month.

This was after the Bureau reported that a high court judge had raised doubts over Liam Kavanagh’s integrity.

The decision to loan the money was made by officers in the council’s treasury management team, but using a list of institutions to which loans can be made which is approved by all councillors alongside the annual budget.

Councillors on the policy and resources committee are given twice-yearly updates on what loans have been made.

Brighton and Hove News approached leaders of the council’s three political groups – Greens, Labour and Conservatives – but did not receive a reply.