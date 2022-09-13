BREAKING NEWS

Honeyglaze set to play Brighton's Hope & Ruin

Posted On 13 Sep 2022
Honeyglaze are heading to Brighton  (pic Mark Kelly) (click to enlarge)

Back on 30th April Honeyglaze, who are Anouska Sokolow (vocals & guitar), Tim Curtis (bass) and Yuri Shibuichi (drums), were playing a brief seven song instore performance at Resident at Kensington Gardens in Brighton in order to promote their debut self-titled album. The tunes on offer that day were ‘I Am Not Your Cushion’, ‘Deed Murky Water’, ‘Female Lead’, ‘Burglar’, ‘Half Past’, ‘Souvenir’ and ‘Shadows’.

Honeyglaze live at the Sebright Arms, London 28.1.22 (pic Mark Kelly) (click pic to enlarge)

Prior to that the Brighton & Hove News Music Team had caught them supporting Mandrake Handshake at the Sebright Arms in London and now we are pleased to learn that Honeyglaze are coming back to Brighton in order to perform a full set at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road on Sunday 16th October, with doors swinging open at 8pm. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Honeyglaze live at Resident, Brighton 30.4.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

Honeyglaze formed around the start of the Covid lockdown, they’re another of the many bands to come through the Brixton creative hot-bed and residency at The Windmill. With their dreamy shoegaze sound, they’re very different in style from the post-punk noise of several of those bands from that scene.

Honeyglaze live at the Sebright Arms, London 28.1.22 (pic Mark Kelly) (click pic to enlarge)

Many of their songs are about personal issues around growing up and entering adulthood, covering subject matter such as low self-esteem as found on ‘Creative Jealousy’ and finding your own identity in a celebrity culture as in their ‘Female Lead’ tune.

The Hope & Ruin will host the concert

Anouska’s delicate and pure voice switches easily between their dreamy songs and their poppier tracks and she effortlessly keeps any audience captivated, similar in many ways to Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star. The band’s sound of beautifully crafted guitars was more than just a backdrop for the vocals. It’s therefore not a surprise to learn that Honeyglaze are rightly on many of the music press’s one-to-watch lists.

More on Honeyglaze HERE.

Gig flyer

