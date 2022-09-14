BREAKING NEWS

Farewell to an eminent photographer – inspired by Brighton

Posted On 14 Sep 2022 at 12:30 am
By :
Comment: 0

Roger Bamber with Banksy graffiti

One of Brighton’s best-known and most eminent photographers, Roger Bamber, has died at the aged of 78.

News picture editor Arnel Hecimovic wrote on the Guardian website yesterday (Tuesday 13 September): “The photographer Roger Bamber had an unrivalled career in newspapers.

“He landed his first Fleet Street job for the Daily Mail on the day he arrived in London in 1965.

“In 1969, he was asked to join the launch team of Rupert Murdoch’s new idea – the Sun.

“In 1988, he left to go freelance and worked for the Observer, the Independent and a host of magazines.

“He became a regular contributor to the Guardian which showcased his work regularly.

“He was awarded an honorary Master of Arts (MA) degree from the University of Brighton ‘for his distinguished photojournalism and the wealth of images of Brighton inspired by the city’.”

Mr Bamber died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, on Sunday (11 September).

A girl wrestles with her brolly on Hove seafront in 2004 – Picture by Roger Bamber

The award-winning photographer leaves a widow, the journalist Shan Lancaster.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com