Farewell to an eminent photographer – inspired by Brighton

One of Brighton’s best-known and most eminent photographers, Roger Bamber, has died at the aged of 78.

News picture editor Arnel Hecimovic wrote on the Guardian website yesterday (Tuesday 13 September): “The photographer Roger Bamber had an unrivalled career in newspapers.

“He landed his first Fleet Street job for the Daily Mail on the day he arrived in London in 1965.

“In 1969, he was asked to join the launch team of Rupert Murdoch’s new idea – the Sun.

“In 1988, he left to go freelance and worked for the Observer, the Independent and a host of magazines.

“He became a regular contributor to the Guardian which showcased his work regularly.

“He was awarded an honorary Master of Arts (MA) degree from the University of Brighton ‘for his distinguished photojournalism and the wealth of images of Brighton inspired by the city’.”

Mr Bamber died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, on Sunday (11 September).

The award-winning photographer leaves a widow, the journalist Shan Lancaster.