Suede announce Brighton Dome concert

Posted On 14 Sep 2022 at 5:38 pm
Suede are heading to Brighton (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click here to enlarge)

Suede, who the Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught in action at the end of August at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, have now announced no less than a 17 headline UK tour for March 2023.

Suede live at Victorious Festival 28.8.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click here to enlarge)

They have announced that they will be performing classics, hits and tracks from their forthcoming album, ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on 16th September. You can order your copy HERE.

“Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be,” Anderson says. And where Suede want to be is, in a way, the same place as they were when they began 30 years ago – a group of people living off the raw sensation of creating music together in a room.

The new album cover

The tracklist for the ‘Autofiction’ album reads as follows:
‘She Still Leads Me On’
‘Personality Disorder’
‘15 Again’
‘The Only Way I Can Love You’
‘That Boy On The Stage’
‘Drive Myself Home’
‘Black Ice’
‘Shadow Self’
‘It’s Always The Quiet Ones’
‘What Am I Without You’
‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell’

Suede live at Victorious Festival 28.8.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click here to enlarge)

Suede formed back in 1989 and are composed of singer Brett Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes, bass player Mat Osman, drummer Simon Gilbert and keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Neil Codling.

In 1992, they were dubbed “The Best New Band in Britain” by Melody Maker, and attracted much attention from the British music press. The following year their debut album ‘Suede’ went to the top of the UK Albums Chart, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in almost ten years. It won the Mercury Music Prize and helped foster ‘Britpop’ as a musical movement, though the band distanced themselves from the term.

1994’s album ‘Dog Man Star’ stalled at No.3 in the album charts, but this was rectified when ‘Coming Up’ (1996) and ‘Head Music’ (1999) both hit the top spot. A trio of Top 10 albums followed in the form of ‘Bloodsports’ (2013), ‘Night Thoughts’ (2016) and most recently ‘The Blue Hour’ in 2018.

Brighton Dome will host the local concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

The Brighton concert will be taking place at the Dome Concert Hall on Monday 20th March 2023. You can order your concert tickets from 9am on Friday 16th September HERE and from 10am on Friday 16th September HERE.

www.suede.co.uk

Tour flyer

