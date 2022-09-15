Girls In Synthesis announce new album and Brighton gig

Experimental post-punk outfit Girls In Synthesis who consists of John (vocals/bass), Jim (vocals/guitar) and Nicole (drums) are set to release the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s incendiary debut, ‘Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future’. Entitled ‘The Rest Is Distraction’ and available this coming 14th October via the band’s own label Own It/Cargo Records, it’s mix of fractured guitar, crushing drums and bass, intense vocals and lyrical content – create as challenging a record as you will hear this year. Pre-order your copy HERE. It is also available as a limited pressing of 400 as a ‘Dinked’ edition – details HERE.

In support of this new platter, they will be performing live at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Saturday 22nd October (courtesy of local promoters Acid Box) as part of their 24-date UK and Europe tour. Tickets are available to purchase right now. Get yours HERE.

Girls In Synthesis formed back in 2016 and the trio’s double a-sided debut single ‘The Mound’/’Disappear’ came out in the early part of 2017, and since then they have established themselves as the most forward thinking, viscerally challenging band around with unmissable live shows that continue to excite and astound in equal measure.

Recorded last year amidst the uncertainty of continuous lockdowns as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, ‘The Rest Is Distraction’ is far darker in content than its predecessor. Mainly exploring internal and mental struggles as opposed to external current affairs, it focuses on the claustrophobia of emotional anguish and continues to bravely delve into previously unventured topics. Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.

Sonically atramentous and less one dimensional than the band’s debut, ‘The Rest Is Distraction’, takes its cues from ‘Join Hands’ era Siouxsie & The Banshees, Brainiac and Crass’ ‘Christ The Album’, among others. From the first crackle of electricity on the opening track, to the heart wrenching taped voice-recording on the final outro, this LP triumphantly retains every ounce of intensity and vitality that makes Girls In Synthesis THE most captivating band to emerge from the UK DIY underground in recent years.

Talking about the album, John Linger (surely one of the most prolific songwriters of his contemporaries); states “I’m glad lockdown gave us the time to start this album properly, it means that we’ve come out of the mist with an exciting, fresh album that represents where we are right now. It felt like we were harnessing darker moments in our personal lives and putting it into the music”

Prepare yourselves for a sonic cleansing, Girls In Synthesis style. As a taster, here’s their video for the album’s lead track ‘Watch With Mother’.

The tracklisting for ‘The Rest Is Distraction’ is:

‘It’s All Beginning To Change’

‘Watch With Mother’

‘Total Control’

‘Swallowed Pill’

‘Screaming’

‘My Husband’

‘Cottage Industry’

‘Not As I Do’

‘Lacking Bite’

‘Your Prayers’

‘To A Fault’

girlsinsynthesis.co.uk