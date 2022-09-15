More girls at risk of gang violence, sexual exploitation and abuse, warns councillor

A growing number of girls in Brighton and Hove are at risk of being exploited by gang members and drug dealers, according to a councillor.

Green councillor Zoe John warned of “sexual exploitation and violence at the hands of gang members” as the police and officials try to tackle “county lines” drug dealing.

She spoke out as Brighton and Hove City Council said that it had been awarded almost £115,000 to prevent vulnerable young women and girls from being sexually and violently exploited.

The council said: “A dedicated young women’s worker will work with girls who are either being abused or are at risk of being exploited by gang members.

“Although boys and young men involved in gangs often come to the attention of the town hall, police and other agencies through public drug dealing, anti-social behaviour or street violence, girls and young women can remain invisible to the authorities despite making up one third of gang memberships.

“The violent and sexual exploitation young women can experience is often hidden and the resultant trauma can lead to self-harm, substance misuse or suicidal thoughts.

“The young women and girls are often forced through emotional, physical or sexual exploitation into storing or carrying drugs or weapons.

“The new young women’s worker will focus directly on helping young women from being drawn into gang membership and support those already involved to leave.

“The young women’s worker will offer support on a range of issues including exploitation, substance use, mental health, education and peer relationships.”

Councillor John, the deputy chair of the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “More and more young women and girls are at risk of being exploited within gang culture so we very much welcome this funding.

“It will allow our young woman’s worker to work face to face or in groups with vulnerable girls and help protect them from sexual exploitation and violence at the hands of gang members.”

The council said: “A large proportion of serious and violent crime in the city is linked to the drug trade and county lines activity, with social media platforms, like Snapchat, being used across all aspects of drug supply in Sussex.

“(The council is) also tackling gang culture as part of the Sussex Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) which brings together data and expertise from Sussex Police, local authorities, the NHS, including hospitals, public health, criminal justice and community organisations.

“The VRP identifies and tackles the root causes of serious violent crime in Sussex to protect young people and make our communities safer.”