Officials back closure of Brighton shopping street despite effect on disabled people

Plans to close a shopping street to all traffic except cyclists have won official backing despite objections from disability groups.

Now councillors are to be asked to decide whether to go ahead with the closure of Gardner Street, in Brighton, from 11am to 7pm seven days a week.

A report said that 115 comments supporting the plan to allow only pedestrians and cyclists to use the street were sent to Brighton and Hove City Council along with 75 objections.

The report, to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, included a summary of the comments and where they came from.

People living in Gardner Street who backed the plans said that the street would be better if it was pedestrianised for residents and businesses.

But objectors living in Gardner Street said that the loss of disabled bays would limit access to shops and the Komedia theatre and cinema.

The proposed removal of blue badge bays is also understood to have a direct effect on a disabled resident of Gardner Street who has limited mobility.

During the covid-19 lockdown, the road was closed to traffic except for cyclists and those requiring disabled access. Café and restaurant businesses expanded into the road – as they currently do at weekends.

Last year, the council’s consultants Mott McDonald recommended reopening the street because of problems with access for people with disabilities.

Two groups – Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere (BADGE) and Possability People – met Mott McDonald.

They raised concerns about safe access for disabled people – and the “sprawl” of café furniture and clothing rails into disabled parking bays which they want kept clear for those who need them.

The two groups were also concerned about a plan to move disabled parking bays from Gardner Street to neighbouring Regent Street.

Seven more disabled bays are proposed for Regent Street, partly to make up for those lost in Gardner Street. BADGE is listed among the objectors to the current proposals.

The committee is being asked to support the changes by approving two “traffic regulations orders” (TROs) at a meeting next week.

If councillors refuse, officials have advised them to approve extra disabled parking bays in Regent Street anyway – to improve access to the North Laine for blue badge holders.

The report said: “The removal of double yellow lines and creation of these disabled parking bays will make it an offence for delivery drivers to load and unload in these dedicated spaces.

“Local deliveries which currently use the double yellow lines for deliveries prevent blue badge holders from parking on these double yellow lines.

“The proposed time-limited disabled parking bays in Regent Street will also generate a turnover of use for all blue badge holders visiting the area.”

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Brighton Town Hall at 4pm next Tuesday (20 September). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.