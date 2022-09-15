Seafront cycle lane verdict due next week

The A259 Hove seafront cycle lane could be extended further west – from Fourth Avenue to the Lagoon traffic lights – if councillors agree next week.

They are being asked to authorise the start of work to turn one lane for general traffic into a “separated” cycle lane.

The work would involve taking out a bus stop opposite the bottom of Westbourne Villas and bringing in new-style bus stops along the route.

The changes will bring 70 cycle parking spaces – some for specially adapted bicycles – as well as 26 parking spaces for blue badge holders, according to a report to councillors.

The £475,000 project works will also create more space for people on foot “including (the) potential for outside seating space along Victoria Terrace”.

Brighton and Hove City Council has also promised dropped kerbs “to assist wheelchair users, mobility scooter, pushchairs and all pedestrians” and better “sight lines” in places for pedestrians.

Councillors are being asked to agree that officials “have suitably addressed the objections received as part of the consultation”.

Thirteen people objected to the plans during the latest consultation and 34 sent in letters of support.

Most of the objections called for a limit to how long people could stay in the disabled parking bays.

A report to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “While we understand there is a concern that people may camp out in these bays, the organisation BADGE (Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere), which represents many disabled car drivers in the city, have requested that no time restriction be placed on these new disabled parking bays.

“It has been said that time restriction unfairly restricts disabled access to the seafront. Some users of these bays have complicated access needs and it can take time to set up and settle on the beach.

“A four-hour restriction would significantly restrict the amount of time these users would have to enjoy the seafront.”

To address concerns that campervan owners will occupy the spaces, the council said that it would monitor the situation to see whether it becomes an issue.

Supporters highlighted road safety and “increasing demand for cycling infrastructure”.

Thirty “pay and display” and “permit holder” parking spaces in zone N will be removed between Hove Street and St John’s Terrace.

This is expected to incur a loss of income of between about £10,800 and about £20,700.

“Floating” parking bays are proposed for much of the length of the seafront.

Officials are looking into concerns raised by bike share operator HourBike about access to the stand at the King Alfred Car Park.

The committee approved the scheme – the Active Travel Funded A259 Walking, Cycling and Accessibility Improvement Scheme – in March, subject to consultation.

The cycle lane extension builds on the cycle lane created along the south side of King’s Road, in Brighton, and Kingsway, in Hove, in August 2020.

The council said that an analysis of cycle traffic in June 2021 recorded 4,897 daily users of the seafront cycle lane compared with 2,641 in June 2019.

The council also said that it brought in the seafront changes in response to a government document known as Gear Change, published in July 2020, which called on councils to improve cycling and walking facilities.

The work is to be funded with £171,000 from the government’s Active Travel Fund tranche two grant and £304,000 from the council’s Local Transport Plan fund.

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Brighton Town Hall at 4pm on Tuesday (20 September) to reach a decision. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.