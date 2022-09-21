BREAKING NEWS

Thameslink passengers face more train disruption because of damaged wires

Disruption to Thameslink train passengers caused by damaged overhead wires will continue until the end of Saturday (24 September), rail bosses said.

Work to fix the wires at Stevenage, in Hertfordshire, would take place on Saturday night, National Rail Enquiries said today (Wednesday 21 September).

Thameslink and Great Northern services will continue to be cancelled and delayed until that happens as some lines remain closed, limiting the number of trains that can run through Stevenage station.

The problem is affecting services on several routes, including those connecting London King’s Cross with Brighton, Cambridge and Peterborough.

The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 20 September) when a person dangled an object on to them from a bridge, the PA news agency understands.

In addition to disrupting Thameslink and Great Northern services, the incident initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.

But services at London Paddington station returned to normal this afternoon after three days of delays and cancellations.

The disruption was also caused by damage to overhead wires – this time in the area around Hayes and Harlington station.

The wires were damaged on Monday morning, ruining the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to the capital for the Queen’s funeral.

The cause of the damage is being investigated and several trains became entangled in the wires.

