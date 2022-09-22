BREAKING NEWS

Man knocked out cold in serious assault in Brighton today

Posted On 22 Sep 2022 at 5:11 pm
A man was knocked out during a serious assault in Brighton early this morning (Thursday 22 September), Sussex Police said.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses and information and said: “Police are investigating an assault in Brighton on Thursday morning in which a man was seriously injured.

“Officers on patrol in East Street came across a man who had been knocked unconscious during an assault in the early hours of the morning.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The altercation is understood to have happened near the junction with King’s Road between 1.10am and 1.20am.

“Detectives are looking to identify a man in connection with the incident.

“He is described as a white man in his twenties, wearing a gold tracksuit with a stripe down the side.

“Anybody who has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 064 of 22/09.”

