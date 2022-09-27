Fans ‘Binge’ on Deadletter at Brighton gig

DEADLETTER + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 26.9.22

Bursting with evocative lyrics and heat, The Hope and Ruin came alive with London-based post-punk outfit DEADLETTER as they ‘Tour The Kingdom’ on an 11 date stint. Upon entering the building there is a vintage cinema lettered sign above the venue which reads, “This Must Be The Place” and as DEADLETTER’s reverberations were picked up again since they last played here in February – Review HERE. It really was the only place to be on a winter-bound Monday evening. Supporting were Brighton’s very own, The Famous People who cleverly fuse shaky, tintinnabulating lyrics with rhythmic grooves.

DEADLETTER have rightly had much support from BBC Music from Huw Stephens, ‘Tip of the week’, to most recently where I last saw them perform as they played on the BBC Introducing stages across Reading and Leeds Festival.

The Famous People are one of the most hardworking bands around town and offered new fans from the night an insight into their funk-driven, quirky dance moves and 12-string guitared ways (Down to 11 on the night). Alfie is known for his drawn-out lyrics and almost foley art sound effects paired with Bowie’s calmer, more whimsical pitch makes for an explosive touch to the ear.

New to everyone, except if you were lucky enough to have seen them the day before, at The Green Door Store’s ‘234 Fest’, their latest song ‘Cynical Silly Fool’ had its second outing. An endearing nod to their bassist Scott. The Famous People have mastered the three-way siren harmonies, put to an end by the drums of Bertie whose beat makes a promise for the familiar chaos of guitar jangles which usually grace the stage alongside their silly personalities which Brighton loves.

There was a bizarre tension that built up whilst they played, which seemed to be extinguished when they reached their final and slower song, ‘Some Sort Of A Frame’ which made the room sway. After a kaleidoscopic awakening from The Famous People and a drum roll for sweat patches, the room itched with anticipation for DEADLETTER’s 9:50 pm start.

The Famous People are:

Bowie Bartlett – vocals and guitar

Alfie Beer – vocals and guitar

Bertie Beer – drums

Scott Pearce – bass

The Famous People setlist:

‘You Know He Loves A Pop Song’

‘Boxing Bag’ / ‘Mattress’

‘Fur Elise On The Stylophone’

‘Frozen Meals’

‘Cynical Silly Fool’

‘Sultry Summer Blues’

‘Some Sort Of A Frame’

linktr.ee/thefamouspeopleband

Rattling with angst, onto the scene with their early 2020 debut release ‘The Good Old Days’ DEADLETTER welcomed us into their playground of instrumental tones fuelled with nostalgic notions. July of the same year we heard the fury blaze from lead singer Zac Lawrence, who continually puts a satirical spin on the chronic state of politics in their single, ‘Fit For Work’.

After tonight’s performance, I fear that next time round The Hope and Ruin might not be big enough to contain the audience who filled the room, wall to wall. A cowbell, a tambourine and Poppy Richler on saxophone were all involved in the making of the hyped-up sweaty punk storm which was delivered. Three songs in and we’d already been introduced to a doughnut thieving policeman and cows.

A lazy way to describe DEADLETTER’s energy would be to tell you they are a rough and gloomy, yet danceable Talking Heads collective, but let me explain to you how Monday felt. It was like eating the best sandwich ever – buttered the right amount, you’re smug. Then Zac shouts in your face that your sandwich came as part of a far too expensive meal deal at over three pounds and since you’re reminded of the economy, you now chew begrudgingly as the sandwich you’re holding has become bland, and so you’re like a deer in the headlights of society. Their latest single, ‘Binge’ encompasses this feeling as it bites you early on in their setlist with the realisation that no matter where your interests lay, you’re focusing on them as escapism and will without want, be a consumer until you die. Driven by Alfie Husband’s hypnotic drumming, a song written within an impressive 25 minutes but which stays with you a lot longer as it barges in with its own egotistical persona.

With each song came a new constitutionally nuanced red flag and as the middle of the set continued fans were teased with two new songs, one yet to be released but both just as powerfully charged. They also played ‘Heat!’ a pathetic fallacy for the atmosphere which was kept together through zeal for the band, Zac could be seen pouring bottles of water over himself in between songs as the energy peaked. No song received deflated responses, as heads banged and lyrics were chanted back.

The last three songs left the audience in a trance. ‘Hero’ narratively thrills the mind with the proposal of how far the human race goes to be congratulated. The highlight of the night was ‘Fit For Work’ which was seemingly the most popular as the room jumped to lyrics which described this generation’s burnt-out work ethic, encouraged by the grit of Zac’s teeth paired with arms flailing and fist-pumping. All at once, everything comes together as George Ullyott’s vocals and bass playing is spotlighted and it’s also the two guitarists, Will King and James Bates time to shine as in the middle of this song the music butts head with itself and begs for a mosh-pit or some other sort of riot-ish behaviour.

‘Zeitgeist’ was the last hurrah, and needless to say, the room was left enraptured by a new awakening of problematic times and a hunger for more. They’d given it their all.

DEADLETTER are:

Zac Lawrence – vocals and tambourine

George Ullyott – bass and vocals

Poppy Richler – saxophone, vibraslap and backing vocals

Will King – guitar

James Bates – guitar

Alfie Husband – drums

DEADLETTER setlist:

‘The Snitching Hour’ (new)

‘Pop Culture Connoisseur’

‘Line The Cows’

‘The Worm’ (new)

‘Binge’

‘Hysterical Strength’ (new)

‘Weights’

‘Madge’s Declaration’

‘More Heat!’

‘Degenerate Inanimate’

‘Hero’

‘Fit For Work’

‘Zeitgeist’

Check them out on Bandcamp.

linktr.ee/_deadletter