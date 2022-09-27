BREAKING NEWS

Hove’s Wetherspoon pub put up for sale

Posted On 27 Sep 2022 at 10:35 am
By :
Comment: 0

The Cliftonville – the Wetherspoon pub in George Street, Hove


The only Wetherspoon pub in Hove is being put up for sale as the chain looks to offload dozens its sites nationally.

The Cliftonville Inn in George Street is one of 32 pubs now on the market. The brochure says there’s a potential to create a roof terrace on the first floor.

It’s being sold with all its fixtures and fittings, except tills and IT equipment. Wetherspoon holds a commercial lease on the site, currently set at £103,000 a year, which expires in 2032.

The brochure says: “Fixtures and fittings with the exception of all tills, IT equipment, leased and branded items can be included as part of the sale should they be required.

“Stock will be removed from the premises prior to completion.

“Interested parties are asked to undertake discreet customer visits in the first instance. No formal viewings will be permitted unless arranged through the joint selling agents Savills and CBRE.

“Under no circumstances should any direct approach be made to any [Wetherspoon] staff.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told The Caterer: “On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

“This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

Wetherspoon’s other pubs in the city – The Post and Telegraph in North Street, The Brighthelmstone in West Street and the West Quay in Brighton Marina, are not up for sale.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com