Hove’s Wetherspoon pub put up for sale

The only Wetherspoon pub in Hove is being put up for sale as the chain looks to offload dozens its sites nationally.

The Cliftonville Inn in George Street is one of 32 pubs now on the market. The brochure says there’s a potential to create a roof terrace on the first floor.

It’s being sold with all its fixtures and fittings, except tills and IT equipment. Wetherspoon holds a commercial lease on the site, currently set at £103,000 a year, which expires in 2032.

The brochure says: “Fixtures and fittings with the exception of all tills, IT equipment, leased and branded items can be included as part of the sale should they be required.

“Stock will be removed from the premises prior to completion.

“Interested parties are asked to undertake discreet customer visits in the first instance. No formal viewings will be permitted unless arranged through the joint selling agents Savills and CBRE.

“Under no circumstances should any direct approach be made to any [Wetherspoon] staff.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told The Caterer: “On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

“This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

Wetherspoon’s other pubs in the city – The Post and Telegraph in North Street, The Brighthelmstone in West Street and the West Quay in Brighton Marina, are not up for sale.