Ad firm plans to put 8ft tall billboard hubs on Brighton pavements



An advertising agency wants to put 8ft high ‘communication hubs’ with digital billboards on pavements around the city centre.

JCDecaux, the UK’s biggest outdoor advertising company, has applied for permission to erect eight units outside shops and hotels.

Its application says it is part of a national programme to “update and replace the older style of telephone kiosk”. The units would also include defibrillators.

None of the sites it has specified – all of which are in city centre areas with high footfall – currently have any phone boxes on them.

The hubs would allow people to make free calls and offer free wifi. Similar hubs have been opposed because they are often used by drug dealers, and allow companies to track phone movements, raising privacy concerns.

The application, written by the company’s director of planning Martin Stephens, says: “JCDecaux is best known as an outdoor advertising company that specializes in visual forms of communication.

“Through the acquisition of a telecommunication Company called Infocus in 2018 our interests have extended into other forms of communication.

“By combining these two elements the Company’s aim is to seamlessly combine a range of communication formats that deliver high-quality, reliable and innovative communication options.

“The development of the Hub Unit is the means through which this aspiration is being realized, by creating a product that redefines the perception and role of the traditional public call box.

“It is recognized that all development needs to be carefully managed to avoid creating a plethora of discordant and unsympathetic furniture that detract from, rather than enhance, the look and quality of the street.

“The company’s guiding principle is to ensure our furniture enhances place and assists in improving the public realm through design, innovation and functionality.

“The scale of the advertising face is equivalent to those found on bus shelters and other street furniture within urban areas and across the city.

“The screen is not solely used to display commercial messages but includes a dedicated share of time for local community messaging via the council communication channel or, as with other cities, used as a platform to promote local safety campaigns.”

In the last couple of years, BT has replaced about two dozen city centre payphones with its own communication hubs.

If approved, the hubs would be outside these locations:

IBIS Hotel 88-92 Queens Rd BN1 3XE

Hanover House 112-113 Queens Rd, BN1 3XG

Sainsburys 134 North St, BN1 1RG

Jury’s Inn Kings Rd, BN1 2GS

Metro Bank 82 North St, BN1 1ZA

COSTA 193 Western Rd, BN1 2BA

56 Western Rd, BN1 2HA

Waitrose 130-134 Western Rd, BN1 2LA