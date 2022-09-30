The Old Market to host 1 of only 2 UK shows by Saint Etienne this year

The Old Market has announced that they are pleased to welcome Saint Etienne back for a special show on 11th November 2022.

The band are only playing 2 shows in the UK this year and so the venue is absolutely thrilled that they have been chosen!

Special guests for this concert are Quatermass III (the new band from World of Twist and Earl Brutus’s Gordon King) plus Steve Mason, who will be playing a DJ set, to get everyone in the mood!

Saint Etienne formed in 1990 and now consists of Sarah Cracknell, Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs. They became associated with the UK’s indie dance scene in the 1990s, beginning with the release of their debut album ‘Foxbase Alpha’ in 1991.

Their well known chart hit singles include ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’, ‘Join Our Club’, ‘You’re In A Bad Way’, and ‘He’s On The Phone’. Their work has been described as uniting 1990s club culture with 1960s pop and other disparate influences. The name of the band comes from the French football club of AS Saint-Étienne.

Clearly Saint Etienne appreciate the benefits of this iconic and historic (grade II listed) building located at 11a Upper Market Street, BN3 1AS on the border of Brighton and Hove, as they performed there last year on 27th November when they closed their 8-date UK tour. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance to report on proceedings – Read our account HERE.

Set your alarms and reminders as concert tickets will go on sale at 10:30am on Monday 3rd October 2022, when you will be able to purchase your tickets from HERE and HERE.

For further information on Saint Etienne, why not visit their official website at www.saintetienne.com