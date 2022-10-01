BREAKING NEWS

Jools Holland and Lulu to play Brighton Centre concert

Posted On 01 Oct 2022
Jools Holland is heading back to Brighton

Jools Holland and his celebrated Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will be joined by music legend Lulu on their renowned Autumn/Winter tour. They will be returning to the Brighton Centre on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Lulu will join Jools Holland on stage at the Brighton Centre

Legendary singer Lulu, who was a huge hit on last year’s Autumn/Winter Tour, will be performing across nine dates between the second night of the tour in Southend up until 10th December at the Brighton Centre.

A Jools Holland tour would not be complete without the spectacular vocal power of Ruby Turner, the soul tones of Louise Marshall and the tireless drums of original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, along with the inimitable musicianship and exuberant sound of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Jools current album

The tour follows the release of Jools Holland’s latest star-studded album, ‘Pianola, Piano & Friends’, which came out in November 2021 and features musical luminaries David Gilmour, Sir Tom Jones, Jamie Cullum, Joe Bonamassa and many more.

Purchase your Jools Holland Brighton Centre concert tickets HERE.

www.joolsholland.com

www.luluofficial.com

The Brighton Centre will host the concert

