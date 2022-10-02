Blues Women beat Brighton and Hove Albion in League Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 3-2 by Birmingham City in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup at St Andrew’s this afternoon (Sunday 2 October).

The Blues dominated the first half and had a couple of chances before Libby Smith opened the scoring including a shot from Lucy Quinn that hit the post after eight minutes.

Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh used a leg to block an effort from Jade Pennock and, at the other end, Veatriki Sarri and Poppy Pattinson created an opening but it was covered.

The Championship side netted in the 25th minute after Pennock fed the ball through to Libby Smith. She raced forward and, although Walsh blocked her first attempt, she made no mistake with the rebound.

Before the break, Louise Quinn almost grabbed a second and Pennock had a stab only to be denied by Walsh.

After the break, the hosts went 2-0 up after Pennock took a pass from Jamie Finn and fired it home in the 53rd minute.

But before the hour mark, Brighton struck back. They were pressing in the Birmingham box until Lee Geum-Min found an opening and took her chance.

Albion had looked more in control by this stage but moments later Pennock started a move that restored the hosts’ two-goal lead. After racing down the wing, she crossed to Lucy Quinn who notched up Birmingham’s third.

Brighton showed no signs of giving up and were rewarded with a penalty two minutes from the end of normal time after referee Ritchie Watkins whistled for a handball by Gemma Lawley.

Danielle Carter stepped up to the spot and blasted a low shot past Lucy Thomas.

Albion almost levelled late in stoppage time when Julia Zigiotti played in a free-kick but Thomas managed to make safe the ensuing header from Victoria Williams.

Brighton head coach Hope Powell said afterwards: “We didn’t start playing for 40 minutes. We were a bit too casual. And they managed the game well.

“We knew it would be a difficult game and Birmingham, to their credit, took their chances and were a threat going forward.

“The substitutions we made gave us a bit of impetus in the second half. But we were guilty of taking too many touches around the box when it needed us to take on the shot and we probably didn’t work their keeper enough.

“The positives were that we tried to play out and did that well … and we finished strongly. Victoria Williams had a great chance right at the end and I thought there was possibly offside on their first goal but we have to accept the result and move on.”

Brighton return to action in the Women’s Super League with a trip to Manchester United in a fortnight’s time for a midday kick-off on Sunday 16 October.