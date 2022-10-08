Premier League Match Day 9 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Posted On 08 Oct 2022 at 4:40 pm
Comment: 0
Roberto De Zerbi keeps a settled team but maintains Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey on the bench but also introduces young Welshman Ed Turns to the substitutes
Albion have a good recent record against Spurs winning in north London back in April.
Former Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma starts for Tottenham.
