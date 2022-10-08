BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 9 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Posted On 08 Oct 2022 at 4:40 pm
By :
Comment: 0


Roberto De Zerbi keeps a settled team but maintains Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey on the bench but also introduces young Welshman Ed Turns to the substitutes

Albion have a good recent record against Spurs winning in north London back in April.

Former Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma starts for Tottenham.

 

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com