Man killed in city centre crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash happened close to the Well Done convenience store in Castle Square at 1am.

The injured man was taken to hospital via ambulance, but sadly later died from his injuries.

The road was closed for recovery and investigation work and re-opened at 5.35am. No arrests have been made.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash. Anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to report it by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Longdown.