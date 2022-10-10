BREAKING NEWS

Man killed in city centre crash

Posted On 10 Oct 2022 at 2:52 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Picture by Daniel Moon


A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash happened close to the Well Done convenience store in Castle Square at 1am.

The injured man was taken to hospital via ambulance, but sadly later died from his injuries.

The road was closed for recovery and investigation work and re-opened at 5.35am. No arrests have been made.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash. Anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to report it by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Longdown.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com