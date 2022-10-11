Fly-tipping piles up after potholes close recycling centre

A local recycling centre quickly turned into a fly-tipping dump when it had to close its gates after failing a safety inspection.

The centre closed about a month ago because of potholes on the ground.

Brighton and Hove City Council put up a notice telling people to take their rubbish to other nearby recycling centres – but many dumped it by the gate instead.

The council then installed temporary big recycling bins on the street – but by then, fly-tippers had started dumping bulky goods there too.

The pot-holes have now been patched up, and the centre is due to open once the dumped rubbish is cleared today.

A council spokesman said: “We were forced to temporarily close the recycling site next to the Hanover Centre after it failed a safety inspection.

“We have now carried out temporary repairs to the potholes that the inspectors were concerned about.

“We arranged for temporary bins to be placed directly outside the site for residents to use whilst the repairs were carried out.

“Unfortunately, some inconsiderate people have fly-tipped bulky items at the site. We will be clearing these today.

“Then the recycling site will reopen and our recycling team will continue their normal collections.

“Permanent repairs to the potholes will be carried out in due course.”