Brighton housing charity appoints new chief executive

The housing and homelessness charity BHT Sussex, formerly Brighton Housing Trust, has named a new chief executive.

David Chaffey has been appointed and is due to take over from Andy Winter who plans to stand down at the end of January after 20 years in the post.

BHT Sussex said: “David has been the organisation’s director of housing and property services since 2017, having joined from the largest housing association in the country, Affinity Sutton (now Clarion) where he was head of resident involvement.

“David began his career in 1987 at Mid Sussex District Council as a housing officer.”

The chair of the BHT Sussex board Kelvin MacDonald said: “We attracted a very strong field of candidates from around the country.

“After an exhaustive process involving board members, tenants, clients and senior staff, we were delighted that David emerged as the successful candidate.

“David showed that he has the qualities to lead the organisation as we face up to the unprecedented challenges posed by the cost-of-living and fuel crises.

“He will have the support of the board and that of a very skilled and experienced management team.

“Together we will preserve and develop the wide range of housing, advice and support services that change lives across Sussex.”

Mr Chaffey said: “The team at BHT Sussex is immensely talented and I am delighted to have been appointed to lead the organisation at this critical time.

“I am acutely aware of the huge challenges currently being faced by both charities and individuals, not least our clients and tenants.

“We are well placed to build on the legacy that my colleague Andy Winter will leave us when he stands down in January.

“We will remain committed to providing our high-quality, specialist and innovative services for our clients and tenants.

“We will continue to work with commissioners to meet the challenges being faced throughout Sussex.

“And I will work closely with the BHT Sussex board in setting the priorities and direction of this wonderful charity in a fast-changing world.”

In the 2021-22 financial year, BHT Sussex said that it worked with 9,737 tenants and clients and helped to prevent 1,777 households from becoming homeless.

It said that 54 per cent of those it worked with had a mental and/or physical health problem, with 2,788 clients believed to suffer disabilities.

BHT Sussex has three services rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and five rated good.

In the current financial year, BHT Sussex turnover is forecast to be £17.5 million and the charity currently employs more than 320 staff.