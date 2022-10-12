Brighton University staff to strike over ‘ludicrously low’ wage rise, says union

Hundreds of Brighton University staff including cleaners, administrators, librarians and catering and security workers are due to go on strike this week in a dispute over pay.

Their union, Unison, said that the workers were some of the lowest-paid staff in the higher education sector.

They plan to walk out tomorrow (Thursday 13 October), Friday and Monday after rejecting a 3 per cent pay award from the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

Unison said: “Staff had asked for a pay increase 2 per cent above the rate of inflation.

“With inflation running at almost 10 per cent and further increases likely, the award amounts to a significant pay cut.

“The wage rise is a long way behind the cost-of-living pressures squeezing household budgets.

“Unison members at the University of Brighton are taking part in action with colleagues from over 20 universities across the UK who are staging a series of strikes over different dates.”

Unison south east regional organiser Louise Barter said: “Low pay has been a massive and growing problem in the university sector for upwards of a decade.

“Staff have become expert at stretching their pay to make ends meet. But the shock of the cost-of-living crisis has pushed many to breaking point.

“It’s always a difficult decision to strike but staff feel they’ve been left with no choice. A 3 per cent pay award is nowhere near enough and the employers know it.

“This ludicrously low increase does nothing to ease the financial pressures for thousands of struggling staff.

“Universities and UCEA must put people before profits and pay staff fair wages. Otherwise, they’ll leave and look for better paid, less stressful jobs.”

The union plans to organise picket lines at the university premises in the centre of Brighton as well as at the Moulsecoomb campus and Falmer campus on all three strike days.

One member of university staff said: “We’ve been asking for a reasonable adjustment to pay – but we’re not listened to. It makes me feel like they do not care about me and what I do.

“We do so many things behind the scenes that are taken for granted. Without us, the university would be unable to function.

“With the cost-of-living crisis getting out of control, I need to act now or slip further into debt. My partner and I are unable to save money towards a deposit for a house, even though we’re both working full time.

“I cannot save for the future. Even if I could, it would take me at least a decade to save up enough for a deposit to buy a home.

“I live month to month – and with the price of rent, electricity, gas, water and day-to-day living going up – I barely have enough to maintain myself.

“I’ve been seriously considering whether I should be in the office all week because of the free heating. I cannot see a way out. I truly feel desperate for someone to listen and help me.”

Unison said that the strike ballot opened on Friday 22 July and closed on Friday 26 August.

It added: “The 3 per cent increase is for all staff earning £25,627 annually and above.

“Staff earning less than this were offered a slightly higher percentage, on a sliding scale, with those earning £17,338 being offered a rise of £1,560 (9 per cent) and those earning £24,871 offered a rise of only £771 (3 per cent).”