Hove coffee shop granted licence to sell alcohol

A Hove coffee shop has been granted a licence to sell alcohol despite opposition from the owner of a nearby business.

Small Batch Coffee Company applied for a drinks licence for its Wilbury Road branch but Golden Lion Group managing director Dave Day lodged an objection.

Mr Day’s business owns seven pubs and bars in Brighton and Hove, including Hove Place, in First Avenue, and Libation, in Second Avenue.

He told a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel that Small Batch lacked experience in alcohol sales and he said that licenced coffee shops were “Mickey Mouse” organisations.

Mr Day was also concerned that granting a drinks licence would enable a future owner of the premises to convert the business into a rival alcohol-led bar.

The licensing panel, held late last month, heard from solicitor Heath Thomas, for Small Batch, who said that the company wanted to offer brunch with cocktails and afternoon and evening drinks.

He said: “This isn’t going to be a stand at the bar, get it down your neck variety of premises that would otherwise suggest it is a wet-led drinking establishment.”

The council granted Small Batch a licence to serve alcohol from noon to 10pm although the branch currently opens at 7.30am on weekdays and 8am at weekends and closes at 5pm.

The conditions attached to the licence include one that requires customers to be served by waiting staff – and standing at the bar is prohibited.

The licensing panel decision letter said: “Substantial food must be available at all times and … alcohol must be ancillary to other hot and cold non-alcoholic beverages available on the premises.

“This condition is intended to apply generally at all times when alcohol is sold and thus, in combination with the other conditions agreed, will prevent the premises from operating as a cocktail or wine bar.”

The licensing panel hearing took place on Wednesday 27 September and the panel consisted of three councillors – Alex Phillips, Anne Pissaridou and Dee Simson.