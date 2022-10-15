Rebel with applause – Morrissey Brighton concert report

MORRISSEY – BRIGHTON CENTRE 14.10.22

Opener: Morrisey‘s Video Mashup:

Substituting a support act with a video mashup direct from Morrisey’s Cerebral Cortex seemed to work for those filling up the Brighton Centre. The crowd soaked up the manic montage which began with a blistering version of ‘Search And Destroy’ to some ‘Apocalypse Now’ footage (helicopters spraying death) and ended with T Rex ‘Children Of The Revolution’ followed by the New York Dolls.

There is a message in here somewhere, you just have to find it. Eddie Cochran and Bruce Lee footage was followed by a few 50’s and 60’s leather clad rockers and a genius David Hoyle (Drag activist) clip.

The Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ with footage of fireworks and the Houses of Parliament got the first applause of the night. It was followed by Bing Crosby’s rendition of ‘Danny Boy’, (Bing played his last ever concert in the Brighton Centre on 10th October 1977, he died 4 days later) , some Ramones and a Bamber Gascoigne question about Morrissey from an old ‘University Challenge’ clip. Kenneth Williams was thrown in for good measure saying, “this man Morrissey is a revelation” a sentiment that the adoring audience would surely agree with!

MORRISSEY:

Lights go down at 8:30pm on a rammed Brighton Centre as Morrissey and his band enter the stage. Morrissey walks on, head held high, oozing confidence and the audience immediately connects with this. It’s the last date of his successful UK tour.

He announces “let the music play” (he may even be wearing flares) and opens with ‘We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful’ (how very British). Next stop is ‘Our Frank’ with a Frankenstein backdrop, the audience feedback is loud and committed. ‘How Soon Is Now?’ sweeps across the venue with a widening sound that engulfs into a moving musical coma. The sound is accompanied by a Peter Falk (Columbo) video loop stuck in perpetual hand gesticulation, like a giant manic conductor. It doesn’t get better than this: “we are all human and need to be loved.” ‘First Of The Gang To Die’, a great choice to follow, with George Best across the screen and Morrissey whipping his microphone lead. Next up ‘Disappointed’ “nowhere to go but down” he sings.

‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’, “whenever you’re expecting bad news the telephone rings,” this fast-moving song has the perfect sudden end. ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’ with Oscar Wilde super-sized engulfing the backdrop. Audience reaction to this song goes up a notch and Morrissey ends the song by turning, hand held up to Oscar on the screen and shouting “Oscar” repeatedly. ‘I Am Veronica’ a new single he tells us: “I hope you like it, if not you must die.” “I, I, I, I, I’m Veronica the game I play is older than America.”

Morrissey tells the audience “It’s impossibly hot up here, so if I faint, don’t resuscitate, it might just be my night”. He then launches into ‘The Loop’ with its country and western vibe followed by ‘Knockabout World’. “Congratulations you’re still OK, but be careful in this knockabout world.”

Another new track ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, a song about the tragic Manchester Arena bombing, the stage turns red, a smoke haze covers the band and Morrissey completely, it’s a very powerful image for a song with sad, moving and angry lyrics: “the silly people sing don’t look back in anger, the morons sing and sway don’t look back in anger. I can assure you I will look back in anger until the day I die.” “Go easy on the killer” he repeats over and over, but this is not a song about forgiveness and is delivered with every cell of emotion Morrissey can conjure. A moving sight.

An eerie piano version of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is the precursor to ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’. This song is perfection, with its “coastal town they forgot to close down” and “come Armageddon come”.

Next up ‘Half A Person’ followed by ‘Never Had No One Ever’ both Smiths songs and an interesting choice welcomed by the crowd.

‘Rebels Without Applause’, a new track and talk of the album to be released. So good to hear the new material live. His preview choices are received well.

‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’, a favourite of mine, we have all felt like this at some point. “Good times for a change, see the luck I’ve had can make a good man turn bad,” delivery of this song is beyond exceptional.

He ends the set with ‘Jack The Ripper’, a wonderful choice, “your face is as mean as your life has been, crash into my arms I want you,” the crowd knows every word. Red light and mist like a floating pool of blood build up to a final crescendo, the shirt is ripped off and Morrisey and co. leave the stage and the chant of “Morrissey Morrisey” fills the venue. The encore is delivered (complete with fresh t-shirt) in the name of ‘Sweet And Tender Hooligan’. He thanks us and says, “may everyone bless you” and exits the stage, throwing the t-shirt into the pit.

On stage with Morrissey were:

Jesse Tobias (guitars)

Alain Whyte (guitars)

Gustavo Manzur (keyboard/guitar)

Brendan Buckley (drums)

Juan Galeano Toro (bass)

Morrissey setlist:

‘We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful’ (from 1992 ‘Your Arsenal’ album)

‘Our Frank’ (from 1991 ‘Kill Uncle’ album)

‘How Soon Is Now?’ (The Smiths song) (from 1984 ‘Hatful Of Hollow’ compilation album)

‘First Of The Gang To Die’ (from 2004 ‘You Are The Quarry’ album)

‘Disappointed’ (from 1990 ‘Bona Drag’ compilation album)

‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’ (unreleased – on the rumoured ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ album)

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’ (from 2004 ‘You Are The Quarry’ album)

‘I Am Veronica’ (from 2022’ I Am Veronica’ single & on the rumoured ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ album)

‘The Loop’ (from 1995 ‘World Of Morrissey’ album)

‘Knockabout World’ (from 2020 ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ album)

‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ (unreleased – on the rumoured ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ album)

‘Auld Lang Syne’ (piano solo)

‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ (from 1988 ‘Viva Hate’ album)

‘Half A Person’ (The Smiths song) (The Smiths song) (from 1987 ‘The World Won’t Listen’ compilation album)

‘Never Had No One Ever’ (The Smiths song) (from 1986 ‘The Queen Is Dead’ album)

‘Rebels Without Applause’ (unreleased – on the rumoured ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ album)

‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’ (The Smiths song) (from 1984 ‘Hatful Of Hollow’ compilation album)

‘Jack The Ripper’ (from 1993 ‘Beethoven Was Deaf’ live album)

(encore)

‘Sweet And Tender Hooligan’ (The Smiths song) (from 1987 ‘The World Won’t Listen’ compilation album)

www.instagram.com/morrisseyofficial