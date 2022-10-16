BREAKING NEWS

Top Toone blasts brace as Brighton and Hove Albion slump to 4-0 WSL defeat

16 Oct 2022
England star Ella Toone scored twice in the first half as Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 WSL victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in Leigh.

She opened with a header from close range 14 minutes into the match and added another 12 minutes later from a Leah Galton pass.

Toone returned the compliment just over five minutes before the break, setting up Galton who tucked the ball away into the corner of the net.

Shortly before the hour, Lee Geum-Min had a header blocked. Elisabeth Terland’s follow up was probably Albion’s best attempt but Mary Earps pulled off an impressive acrobatic save.

And just over 10 minutes before the end, United substitute Adriana Leon added a fourth.

Leon broke through a gap in the centre of the Albion defence to blast a shot past Megan Walsh.

The win took United to the top of the Women’s Super League with Arsenal in second on goal difference.

The Reds had won their previous eight WSL home matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding just once. They have the best home win ratio in WSL history, with 22 victories out of 30 – or 73 per cent.

Albion sit 10th in the table – out of 12 – with three points from their opening three matches of the season.

Hope Powell’s side is back in action next Sunday (23 October) against third-place Chelsea at the Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, with a 6.45pm kick off.

