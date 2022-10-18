Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Brighton with Queen Cult

Queen Cult are a pop rock band based in Macclesfield, Cheshire formed by lead vocalist and guitarist Maisie Johnson, with Brodie Carson on drums and Piers Jarvis playing bass.

They are part of a rapidly growing alternative live music scene in the UK which is organised by and supports LBGTQ+ artists who excel live and have something to say. They released their debut EP ‘Woman That I Know’ in January and their third single this year, ‘Better Believe It’, was released in September.

They have today announced that they will be hitting the road next February for a selective four date jaunt, which includes a live performance on Valentine’s Day in Brighton at the Green Door Store, before heading off to London, Sheffield and Manchester.

Check out their music on their YouTube channel HERE.

Purchase your Brighton gig concert tickets HERE.

www.queencult.com