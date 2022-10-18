Matinee gig of kick-ass ladies in Brighton

THE PRISCILLAS + POLLYPIKPOCKETZ + I, DORIS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 16.10.22

The concert promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ keep the Sunday matinee punk events coming, with a bit of a belter today with a power-packed female cast, The Priscillas, femme-fronted Pollypikpocketz and the loud women of I, Doris.

Things kick off at 2.15pm with I, Doris, fronted by Loud Women Cassie Fox aka Doris, on guitar and vocals backed by three more Doris’s on drums, bass and keytar (yep, they’re all called Doris).

They bash out a lively set of numbers dressed in matching red dinner lady tabards. I, Doris, are funky punky fun for the early afternoon crowd with a positive feminist message, and The Prince Albert soon fills up, as the set gets in full swing. I loved the reworking of Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’ and ‘Do It Yourself’, putting a smile on my face, and the short but sweet 30-minute set flew by.

idorisband.wordpress.com

Next up are London-based Pollypikpocketz, who we’ve covered previously on Brighton & Hove News, especially as part of ‘Lips Can Kill 1 & 2 tours’, both times at The Prince Albert; where else?

Fronted by the striking and petite Myura Amara on vocals, with the neon glow of Frog on Bass, Kiki on guitar and facial hair and Shane beating the drums at the back. It doesn’t matter if it’s 3pm or 3am, Pollypikpocketz always put on a show, and this afternoon is no different as they let loose with some fuzzed-up classics from their 2019 platter ”Ang On A Minute’.

The band are a unique mix bringing together rock, punk and grunge with a sonic overlay that brings to mind Gaye Bykers on Acid. ‘Soul Sukka’, ‘Keyboard Warrior’ and ‘Handz Off Motherf*ckka’ are all crackers, but the highlights are ‘On Your Way Out’ with Myura pounding the Toms and the introduction of the fifth member, which sees regular gig-goer Steve Lodge’s young Daughter Lily joining the band on stage at her very first punk gig. Now that’s something special.

Pollypikpocketz setlist:

‘Handz Off Motherf*ckka’

‘Lightz Out’

‘Soul Sukka’

‘Keyboard Warrior’

‘Sick To The Core’

‘On Your Way Out’

‘FUQU’

‘Waving The World Goodbye’

Check them out on Spotify.

This afternoon’s headliners, Holloway Road heroes, The Priscillas are a band that I seem to miss every time they play, so it’s good to finally catch them in a live setting, and boy, they don’t disappoint!

With a sound swimming in 70s glam punk, it’s like Mott the Hoople and The New York Dolls in a bar fight with The Shangri La’s. Jenny Drag is a fantastic frontwoman, all leather and lycra, leading the band through some classic numbers in a 14-song set with a good selection from the ‘10,000 Volts’ LP.

Highlights include the ridiculously catchy ‘(All The Way) To Holloway’, the fun ‘Y.O.Y’ and even a spin through the Bowie standard, ‘Boys Keep Swinging’. We get high kicks from Jen, searing solos from Valkyrie and a solid Backbeat from Lisa Lux on drums and Taylor on bass. What more could you want from a 40-minute set of infectious bubble-gum punk.

The show closes with a sweet run-through of ‘Superhero’ to send us on our way with a smile. It’s great to see such a turnout to catch these fab four live, and even better, the show is being recorded and is available online after the show. Now that’s pretty impressive! You can go grab yours HERE.

A huge thanks again to ‘An Alternative Gathering’ team, especially Andy Cavendish for curating another cracking lineup to brighten up a wet Sunday afternoon.

The Priscillas setlist:

‘Gonna Rip Up Your Photograph’ (from 2007 ‘Aloha From Holloway’ EP)

‘(All The Way To) Holloway’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

‘Timing’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

‘Jimmy In A Dress’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

‘Church Of The Poisoned Mind’ (Culture Club cover)

‘Rowers’ (unreleased)

‘Fly In My Drink’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

‘The Dream’ (unreleased)

‘Angela’ (unreleased)

‘Y.O.Y’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

‘All My Friends Are Zombies’ (from 2007 ‘Aloha From Holloway’ EP)

‘Boys Keep Swinging’ (David Bowie cover)

‘TFL Chris Didn’t Know Liberace Was Gay’ (unreleased)

‘Superhero’ (from 2013 ‘10​,​000 Volts’ album)

www.thepriscillas.co.uk