Roads closed after ‘gunman’ climbs on roof

A suspected gunman has climbed onto a roof in Brighton this evening as police cordon off surrounding roads.

Armed police are in Vere Road, near the junction of Ditchling Road, and are using a drone as part of their operation to bring the man down.

A video has been posted online of a officers walking along roofs in Clyde Road.

Some residents have reported hearing gunshots earlier this evening. It has also been reported the man scaled scaffolding to get onto the roofs.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a disturbance in Ditchling Road at 6pm.

“A section of the road has been closed as officers remain in attendance.

“Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.”

The police helicopter is also assisting with the incident.

Buses are being diverted to avoid the bottom half of Ditchling Road.