‘Gunshots’ used to capture kidnap suspect were distraction device, police say



Multiple ‘gunshots’ heard as a kidnap suspect fled from armed police through back gardens in Brighton yesterday evening were actually a distraction device, police said this afternoon.

Residents living around Ditchling Road said they heard gunshots at about 6pm yesterday, and in a video filmed by Ciaran Tomsett and shared on social media, ten loud bangs can be heard as armed police pursue a suspect.

The incident, which happened on a busy road along which hundreds of children walk to school, caused alarm in the community.

This lunchtime, Sussex Police today said four people had been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including kidnap and dealing class A drugs.

And they said the bangs were part of “covert and overt” tactics used to detain the suspects.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, of Brighton Command, said: “After receiving a report of a kidnap, our priority was to safely recover the victim and detain any suspects.

“This involved a number of covert and overt tactics, including distraction devices. This will have resulted in a loud noise which we appreciate may have caused alarm to anyone in the area; no firearms were discharged.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bloomfield.

“I’d also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we dealt with the incident. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.”

Police were first called on Monday evening, to a report of kidnap. By yesterday afternoon, a flat in Ditchling Road was identified and officers, including counter Terrorist Specialist Firearms Officers (CTSFOs) went to the scene.

The victim – a 27-year-old local man – was recovered and taken to a place of safety.

A 20-year-old man of no fixed address and an 18-year-old man from Midhurst were arrested at the scene on suspicion of kidnap.

A third suspect ran from the address and made it onto a roof in nearby Vere Road. A number of roof tiles were thrown, causing damage to several vehicles.

A specialist negotiator was called and the 25-year-old, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

A fourth suspect – a 27-year-old man of no fixed address – was arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four remain in police custody at this time.

A section of Ditchling Road was temporarily closed while officers were in attendance, and was reopened later that evening.