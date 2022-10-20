Santa looking for businesses to help his bus tour of Brighton and Hove



Businesses are being asked to sign up to collect money for this year’s Santa Bus, which is set to hit the streets of Brighton and Hove again in December.

The bus, run by Brighton and Hove Buses, is set to visit more than 200 streets, and street collections will be held for 12 local charities.

Local businesses are also being asked to help collect money – and the bus company is asking them to sign up as collection points.

Managing director, Ed Wills said: “The Santa Bus is only possible with the generosity and support of local businesses, organisations, and everyone who volunteers and donates. Signing up to be a Santa Bus collection point couldn’t be easier, and we’re really looking forward to increasing the number of collections points this year. We owe a huge thank you to our customers and local communities for all their help and support.”

Alison Taylor, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Chestnut Tree House says: “Being part of the Santa Bus 2022 means so much to all of the children and families we support throughout Sussex and SE Hampshire.

“It will enable us to raise much needed funds and awareness within the community. Thank you so much to everyone who supports the Santa Bus year after year.”

This year’s chosen charities are: Martlets, Chestnut Tree House, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Take Shelter, Possability People, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, Extratime, Voices in Exile, Sussex Cancer Centre, Ronald McDonald House, RISE and Fareshare Sussex.

The open-topped Santa Bus is decorated with 10,000 lights and plays Christmas music while Santa waves from the top deck.

The festive music and lights on the Santa Bus are all battery powered via an onboard alternator feed whilst the bus is in motion, which is also topped up overnight via mains electricity.

To find out how to register and see a list of routes the Santa Bus covers, visit: www.buses.co.uk/santabus.

Every participating organisation will receive a collection bucket and poster and appear on the bus company’s Santa Bus map on the website.