Albion push City hard – but remain winless under De Zerbi
Manchester City 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion midfielder Leandro Trossard scored a second-half wonder goal during a spirited performance against the Premier League champions.
At times, the Seagulls even managed to dominate City after the interval, but it was too late.
And Trossard’s strike was effectively cancelled out by a similar effort from his fellow countryman Kevin De Bruyne.
In the first half, Erling Haaland scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season for City.
The first was almost direct from an Ederson clearance. As Albion hesitated in defence, Haaland brushed Adam Webster aside and slotted the ball into an empty net.
Albion had chances through Trossard and a decent near-post header from Danny Welbeck.
But a foul on Bernado Silva by Lewis Dunk, which took a while to be confirmed by VAR, led to a spot kick which Haaland neatly dispatched.
After Riyadh Mahrez forced a good save from Sanchez, it was Albion in the ascendancy.
Trossard hit a great effort past Ederson’s near post to halve the arrears.
Tariq Lamptey, who replaced the ageing Adam Lallana at half time, saw a header clawed away spectacularly by Ederson.
And Moises Caicedo and Welbeck saw decent chances for an equaliser charged down by Eric Laporte and Rodri.
Albion were finally undone by a world-class curling effort from De Bruyne but really gave City a scare in the second half.
The Seagulls stay eighth in the Premier League – for now.
They take on Graham Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex next Saturday (29 October).
One Comment
To Sky
I am absolutely disgusted not only with your three minute video clip of the game today (22/10/22) but with the decisions Man City get which is alot of the medias fault as all you do is favour the top sides which I feel affects the referees decisions and they always tend to or seem to be scared to change any clear mistakes made and the poor underdog in this case Brighton fc have suffered not only one but two mis-carriages of justice when Haaland clearly fouls Adam Webster for the first goal with a blatant shove, later in the game (2nd half) near the touch line he does the very same thing but probably not as bad on LewisnDunkband the ref gives Brighton the free kick, where is the consistency and as for the farce with their penalty and how the game carries on for 2/3 minutes and was then pulled back for the ref to look at the monitor is also an absolute joke, Bernardo Silva had mis crontrolled the ball off his knee and was getting no where near the ball and left his leg trailing so he cheated the ref into giving a penalty. I can guarantee you if this was Brighton it would not have been given and if our centre forward had barged their centre back out the way and gone on to score it would have been given as a foul to the other side or VAR would have disallowed it, its people like yourselves that are causing these decisions as in the three minute highlights you showed you dont even show Ederson giving the ball away to Welbeck who had an open goal to aim at but missed and also the run from the half way line from Trossard which ended in a good save from Ederson which could have made it 2-2. All the media platforms are so one sided to the top teams that it certainly influences decisions and all they say is Man City werent at their best not how well Brighton played and went toe to toe with them and had more possession over the ninety minutes, how many teams have gone to City and done that !!
c and p’d but totally agree – its hard enough to come to city and get anything but the officals are a total disgrace
Just go over the replays to see haaland grealish and desilva ‘diving’ – cheats, just like toney from brentford, how var awarded that penalty to me is stil beyond belief