Albion push City hard – but remain winless under De Zerbi

Manchester City 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion midfielder Leandro Trossard scored a second-half wonder goal during a spirited performance against the Premier League champions.

At times, the Seagulls even managed to dominate City after the interval, but it was too late.

And Trossard’s strike was effectively cancelled out by a similar effort from his fellow countryman Kevin De Bruyne.

In the first half, Erling Haaland scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season for City.

The first was almost direct from an Ederson clearance. As Albion hesitated in defence, Haaland brushed Adam Webster aside and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Albion had chances through Trossard and a decent near-post header from Danny Welbeck.

But a foul on Bernado Silva by Lewis Dunk, which took a while to be confirmed by VAR, led to a spot kick which Haaland neatly dispatched.

After Riyadh Mahrez forced a good save from Sanchez, it was Albion in the ascendancy.

Trossard hit a great effort past Ederson’s near post to halve the arrears.

Tariq Lamptey, who replaced the ageing Adam Lallana at half time, saw a header clawed away spectacularly by Ederson.

And Moises Caicedo and Welbeck saw decent chances for an equaliser charged down by Eric Laporte and Rodri.

Albion were finally undone by a world-class curling effort from De Bruyne but really gave City a scare in the second half.

The Seagulls stay eighth in the Premier League – for now.

They take on Graham Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex next Saturday (29 October).